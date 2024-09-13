Duncanville vs. St. Frances Academy: How to watch, stream live online (9/14/2024)
Two national high school football powerhouses are in a collision course in Texas on Saturday.
Duncanville (Texas) hosts St. Frances Academy (Maryland) in a non-district out-of-state showdown between the No. 1 team in Texas and a Maryland powerhouse.
Duncanville is No. 4 and St. Frances Academy is No. 23 in the latest SBLive/SI Power 25 national rankings, released Monday.
Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. Central time and the game is being streamed live by Flo Sports (subscription required).
How to watch Duncanville vs. St. Frances Academy football live stream:
What: National No. 4 Duncanville (Texas) vs. No. 23 St. Frances Academy (Maryland)
When: Saturday at 6 p.m. Central time
Where: Panther Stadium | Duncanville, Texas
How to watch online live stream: Watch Duncanville vs. St. Frances Academy live on FloSports (subscription required).
About St. Frances Academy:
St. Frances Academy holds onto its national ranking this week after taking its first loss of the season to TJ Lateef and and Orange Lutheran (California). Its defense scored both touchdowns, Bryce Deas on a blocked field goal return and Wayne Henry's pick-six. It's offense will need to step up against a strong defensive team in Duncanville.
About Duncanville:
The two-time defending UIL 6A Division I state champion Panthers debuted with a 34-12 win over Texas 5A power Dallas Oak Cliff last week. Duncanville is led by quarterback Keelon Russell, a 5-star Alabama commit, and Oregon commit Dakorien Moore, the nation's No. 1 wide receiver. Junior Kevin 'KJ' Ford, the nation's No. 8 edge rusher, holds down a solid defensive line. Three-stars Ayson Theus (wideout) and Zachery Turner (tight end) are both juniors.
