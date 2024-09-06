Live score updates: Duncanville vs. South Oak Cliff in Texas high school football
Duncanville had the longest wait of any national SBLive/SI Top 25 to start its season, but that wait ends tonight at South Oak Cliff in one of the biggest high school football games in Texas.
Duncanville is ranked No. 7 in the nation and No. 2 in Texas, while South Oak Cliff (0-1) checks in at No. 15 in Texas despite losing its season opener 38-0 to North Shore.
The Bears would make a huge national statement with a win Friday, Sept. 6, against the Panthers.
HS FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD | TEXAS HS FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD | RECRUITING UPDATES
Follow along below for live updates once the game starts, with the kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT.
(Refresh for the latest updates)
PREGAME
Duncanville is the back-to-back defending 6A DI state champion, and the Panthers look primed for another title run. They return several standouts such as WR Dakorien Moore (Oregon commit), QB Keelon Russell (Alabama commit) and four-star junior DE K.J. Ford.
South Oak Cliff plays its second consecutive game against a nationally ranked team, which they did last year as well, starting the season 0-2. The Bears shook that off just fine, making it to the 5A DII championship game.
—
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive | @sblivesports
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.
For more information, visit si.com/high-school.