High School

FINAL: Texas high school state softball: UIL Texas Class 1A-3A regional finals scoreboard, brackets, updates

Check out nightly updated high school softball scores, series updates and brackets from regional finals

Cody Thorn

Santa Gertrudis Academy's Hannah Perales bats during the Region IV-3A softball final at Cabaniss Softball Field, in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Santa Gertrudis Academy's Hannah Perales bats during the Region IV-3A softball final at Cabaniss Softball Field, in Corpus Christi, Texas. / Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Texas high school softball season for Classes 3A-1A is down to the elite eight. 

Only one series victory separates these teams from packing up to earn a trip to Red and Charline McCombs Field in Austin from May 29-31.

You can follow all of this week's matchups on High School On SI Texas, including live high school softball scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

Class 1A

1A Region Softball Playoff Brackets

Regional Finals 

Region 1 

Hermleigh 30, Borden County 13 (1-game playoff)

Region 2

Jonesboro 8, Dodd City 7 (1-game playoff)

Region 3  

Brookeland 18, Avery 0 (1-game playoff)

Region 4

Leakey 7, Hull-Daisetta 2 (1-game playoff)

Class 2A Division I 

2A Softball Playoff Division I Brackets

Regional Finals 

May 17

Quadrant 1

Clarendon 2, Floydada 1 (4-2, 2-11, 9-0)

Quadrant 2

Riesel 2, Moody 0 (13-0, 8-3)

Quadrant 3

Corrigan-Camden 2, Shelbyville 1 (12-8, 4-8, 4-3))

Quadrant 4

Ganado 2, Flatonia 0 (10-0, 5-1)

Class 2A Division II

2A Softball Playoff Division II Brackets

Regional Finals 

May 17

Quadrant 1

Sundown 2, Haskell 0 (13-3,14-6)

Quadrant 2

Muenster 2, Valley Mills 1 (11-4, 4-5, 10-8)

Quadrant 3

Malakoff Cross Roads 2, Malakoff 0 (9-6, 6-1)

Quadrant 4

Shiner 2, Weimar 0 (6-3, 17-12)

Class 3A Division 1

3A Softball Playoff Division I Brackets

Regional Finals 

May 17

Quadrant 1

Iowa Park 2, Amarillo River Road 0 (11-1, 20-2)

Quadrant 2

Whitesboro 2, Gunter 0 (5-1, 3-1)

Quadrant 3

Grandview 2, Troy 0 (5-3, 10-2)

Quadrant 4

Bishop 2, Columbus 1 (17-6, 1-2, 11-2)

Class 3A Division II 

3A Softball Playoff Division II Brackets

Regional Finals 

May 17

Quadrant 1

Coahoma 2, Jacksboro 0 (10-0, 8-2)

Quadrant 2

S&S Consolidated 2, Boyd 0 (2-1, 12-2)

Quadrant 3

Lexington 2, East Bernard 1 (3-4, 3-1, 6-1)

Quadrant 4

Jourdanton 2, Santa Gertrudis Academy 1 (1-game playoff)

