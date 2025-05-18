FINAL: Texas high school state softball: UIL Texas Class 1A-3A regional finals scoreboard, brackets, updates
The Texas high school softball season for Classes 3A-1A is down to the elite eight.
Only one series victory separates these teams from packing up to earn a trip to Red and Charline McCombs Field in Austin from May 29-31.
You can follow all of this week's matchups on High School On SI Texas, including live high school softball scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.
Class 1A
1A Region Softball Playoff Brackets
Regional Finals
Region 1
Hermleigh 30, Borden County 13 (1-game playoff)
Region 2
Jonesboro 8, Dodd City 7 (1-game playoff)
Region 3
Brookeland 18, Avery 0 (1-game playoff)
Region 4
Leakey 7, Hull-Daisetta 2 (1-game playoff)
Class 2A Division I
2A Softball Playoff Division I Brackets
Regional Finals
May 17
Quadrant 1
Clarendon 2, Floydada 1 (4-2, 2-11, 9-0)
Quadrant 2
Riesel 2, Moody 0 (13-0, 8-3)
Quadrant 3
Corrigan-Camden 2, Shelbyville 1 (12-8, 4-8, 4-3))
Quadrant 4
Ganado 2, Flatonia 0 (10-0, 5-1)
Class 2A Division II
2A Softball Playoff Division II Brackets
Regional Finals
May 17
Quadrant 1
Sundown 2, Haskell 0 (13-3,14-6)
Quadrant 2
Muenster 2, Valley Mills 1 (11-4, 4-5, 10-8)
Quadrant 3
Malakoff Cross Roads 2, Malakoff 0 (9-6, 6-1)
Quadrant 4
Shiner 2, Weimar 0 (6-3, 17-12)
Class 3A Division 1
3A Softball Playoff Division I Brackets
Regional Finals
May 17
Quadrant 1
Iowa Park 2, Amarillo River Road 0 (11-1, 20-2)
Quadrant 2
Whitesboro 2, Gunter 0 (5-1, 3-1)
Quadrant 3
Grandview 2, Troy 0 (5-3, 10-2)
Quadrant 4
Bishop 2, Columbus 1 (17-6, 1-2, 11-2)
Class 3A Division II
3A Softball Playoff Division II Brackets
Regional Finals
May 17
Quadrant 1
Coahoma 2, Jacksboro 0 (10-0, 8-2)
Quadrant 2
S&S Consolidated 2, Boyd 0 (2-1, 12-2)
Quadrant 3
Lexington 2, East Bernard 1 (3-4, 3-1, 6-1)
Quadrant 4
Jourdanton 2, Santa Gertrudis Academy 1 (1-game playoff)
