Vote: Who should be Texas high school Athlete of the Week? (05/12/2025)
Each week, SBLive scoured the Lone Star State for spring sports during the week of May 5-10
Golf wrapped up for UIL schools last week, while softball and tennis advanced in the postseason.
We broke baseball away for a separate player of the week poll by Levi Payton. Click below to look for that poll.
Congrats to CJ Williams from the Frisco Heritage boys track and field for winning last week's SB Live/High School on SI Athlete of the Week poll. He got 50% of the votes.
At the UIL 5A finals, he set a new state record in the discus with a throw of 201 feet, 4 inches. The previous mark has been held for 29 years.
Scroll down, read up on the nominees and cast your vote for your winner. Voting closes Tuesday, May 20 at 11:59 p.m. Central time.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future weeks, email swanson@scorebooklive.com.
TEXAS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Zack Armes, New Home boys golf
At the Class 2A championship, the junior recorded an albatross — a double eagle or 3-under par. He finished in third place.
Avery Beach, Hallettsville Sacred Heart Catholic School softball
Facing Crowley Nazarene Christian, she drove in 5 runs — including a 3-run homer in the first inning — in a 16-2 win on Saturday in the TAPPS Division IV title game. She also struck out 7 in 4 innings and gave up 1 hit.
Andrew Bird, Nacogdoches Central Heights boys golf
The freshman shot 68 on Day 2 of the Class 3A finals and forged a tie at 142. He then won the state title with a 1-hole playoff on May 6.
Bo Bradley, Texline boys golf
At the Class 1A finals, the freshman shot 74 and won a tiebreaker to take home the state title after rain washed away day 2.
Luke Colton, Frisco Wakeland boys golf
The junior shot a 3-under 69 in the opening round of the Class 5A finals and when Day 2 was washed out Day 2, he took home the title.
Mae Flanagan, Dallas Hockaday girls lacrosse
Facing The Woodlands in the Texas Girls High School Lacrosse Division I title game, the Stanford pledge had 5 goals in a 20-8 win on Saturday.
Aiden Green, Bridgeport boys golf
The sophomore shot 142 over the two-day Class 4A finals, winning the title by 3 shots on May 6.
Rachel Grundei, Leander softball
The Illinois softball pledge hit her 15th home run of the season, a grand slam, which helped Leander beat Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial in a regional semifinal game on Saturday.
Raegan Haar, Dallas Christian softball
The Western Oklahoma State College signee had a home run and 2 RBI vs. Lubbock Christian in a TAPPS Division III semifinal game. She then had a walk-off 3-run triple to beat Corpus Christi Incarnate Word for the title on Saturday.
Eva Lantagne, Conroe softball
In a one-game playoff against Wylie, the junior — and Duke pledge — had three hits and 4 RBI in a 16-0 win on Friday. She had a 3-run home and an RBI single in the 7th inning, when the Lady Tigers scored 10 runs.
Abby Lynch-Buxton, Aubrey softball
The Ole Miss pledge drove in 4 runs and had two doubles and a triple in a Class 4A Division II playoff win against Carthage on May 9.
Finley Montgomery, Denton Guyer softball
The junior, a Notre Dame pledge, struck out 15 and tossed a 1-hitter in a 1-0 win over Mansfield Legacy in a Class 6A Division II playoff series.
Bre Norman, Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill softball
In a one-game playoff on May 9, the San Jacinto College signee drove in 4 runs in a 13-2 win against Georgetown East View. She smacked a 2-run home run in the first inning.
Tobias Pfieffer, Colleyville Heritage boys tennis
On May 8, the senior won the boys singles title at the Region 1-5A tournament at McLeod Tennis Center at Texas Tech.
Jenna Rodriguez, Snyder softball
She was 3-for-4 with a pair of home runs and 4 RBI in a 16-1 win over Midland Greenwood on Thursday in a Class 4A playoff game.
Ava Sharp, Amarillo River Road softball
Facing elimination against Jim Ned, the senior went 3-for-4 with a pair of home runs and 4 RBI in an 8-5 win on May 10.
Cailey Slade, Forney softball
The Bossier Parish Community College signee went 4-for-4 with 2 RBI and tossed a 3-hit shutout in an 11-1 win over Houston Langham Creek in a Class 6A Division II playoff game on May 9.
Hannah Speed, Sulphur Springs softball
She won both games as the Lady Wildcats swept Godley in a Class 4A Division I regional semifinal game. The sophomore fanned 13 in a 7-0 win on Thursday and added 9 Ks in a 2-1 win on Friday.
Walt Thompson, Goldthwaite boys golf
The sophomore repeated as the Class 2A champion by shooting 68 in what was one-day tournament. He won the title by a shot this year.
Asher Vargas, Conroe Grand Oaks boys golf
A one-day score of 69 was enough to take home the Class 6A championship, which was shortened to only one day due to rain.
Voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.
