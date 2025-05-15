Noah Neumann forgoes college, will play in China for Macau Black Bears
Arguably one of the most underrated guards in the country is off the board.
Noah Neumann is a senior from Good Vision Academy in Houston, Texas, who released a top-two graphic just days ago which consisted of Pepperdine and McNeese as his two options, but in a wild twist Neumann has committed to neither of those programs. Instead, Neumann will be playing overseas basketball in China for the Macau Black Bears.
"I have a chance to make history," Neumann said. "I refuse to live in the Matrix and do what everybody else is doing. I’m paving my own way in a life that excites me. I feel that I am well-prepared thanks to my coaches and my support system here. I’m ready to go make a name for myself and represent H-town and the USA."
For Neumann, this decision represents the fulfillment of a longtime goal.
"This is a huge accomplishment in the sense that it is a dream fulfilled. Since I was about 5, I have been saying that I was going to play professional ball. And so this is now coming to fruition, and that’s very exciting," he said.
"I know the job isn’t done yet. I’m ready to go over to China and play my heart out. I’ve given 110% consistently, and that’s what has gotten me here. I intend to give the same 110% in every practice and every game as a pro player in China."
Neumann is looking to prepare physically and mentally for this huge change, as the jump from Texas to China won't be easy.
"Mentally, I am very intentional," he said. "I pray every day. Additionally, I plan my days every day on paper. I’m a big believer that if you write it down, you are more likely to accomplish it, so I write down everything: small daily goals and long-term bigger goals. Physically, I’ve been in the lab every day. I’ve been lifting weights and eating healthy. I will continue to work every day, every minute, to get bigger, better and stronger. I’ll be ready."
Neumann has plenty of fans who will follow him, and the haters don't get to Neumann like they do with other people. In fact, the detractors hold a special place in Neumann's heart just like his supporters hold a separate place in his heart.
"I am grateful for everyone I encounter," he said. "I try to learn from everyone I meet. I also try to take constructive criticism and really listen and learn. As for the haters, I’ve got only love for them. If they want to reconsider and join me in this amazing journey, bring it!"
What are his thoughts about playing for the Macau Black Bears?
"Well, they say that Macau is the Vegas of America, so I’m excited to play for the Macau Black Bears," he said. "Seriously, though, I’m very excited to play under Coach Kevin Connelly. He is a great guy, and I know that we will go a long way together. The basketball culture in China is amazing; they are such hard workers, and I’m going to fit right in. I’m going to bring the energy and the positivity and make a leadership impact on Day 1."
Paving the way for younger brothers Nelson and Niles Neumann is important to him.
"I love the idea of being a trendsetter. I am thrilled to be the youngest player ever to play pro ball in China. I love to think that I would be paving the way for future athletes, especially my two younger brothers," the oldest Neumann brother said.
Neumann wanted to finish by giving the kids who look up to him an encouraging message:
"Stay in that gym. No days off. Keep working and keep that voice inside your head positive. If you truly believe that you can do something, then you will. Manifestation is very real. You are your own biggest supporter! And keep God first."
