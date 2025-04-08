Former NFL QB Seneca Wallace scores new job with Texas high school football program
When Seneca Wallace decided to hang up his cleats a decade ago, it didn’t mean he was finished with the game of football.
Not even close.
These days the game that put him through college at Iowa State and gave him eight years of NFL service with the Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns, and Green Bay Packers is game he spends his days giving back to.
Currently serving as quarterback’s coach for the UFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks, Wallace already has his next coaching gig lined up. He’s been named offensive coordinator at Frisco’s Legacy Christian Academy High School.
It will hardly be his first foray in the high school coaching ranks. It won’t even be his first coaching gig in the area, as Wallace served as an assistant coach at Episcopal School of Dallas from 2017-2021 before landing at John Paul II high in Plano in 2022.
Wallace, 44, also spent time as a camp assistant with the Dallas Cowboys in 2020 where he worked with quarterbacks.
Born in Sacramento, Calif., Wallace attended high school at Cordova (Calif.) High School where he was a multi-sport star. After beginning his college career at Sacramento Community College, he went on to a standout career at Iowa State before becoming a fourth-round pick (No. 110 overall) by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2003 NFL Draft.
He didn’t see his first NFL action until 2005, playing in seven games for the Seahawks. He drew the first four starts of his career during the 2006 season with Seattle, playing eight games that year and 10 more in 2007.
With incumbent starter Matt Hasselbeck battling back and knee problems during the 2008 season, Wallace stepped in and started eight games. It was the best season of his career, as he led the Seahawks in passing that season with 1,532 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions.
He went on to spend one more season in Seattle before playing with Cleveland in 2010 and 2011, starting half of the 14 games that he played in.
As a former Packer, Wallace should fit right in with Legacy Christian's green and yellow color scheme. After missing the 2012 season, Wallace returned to the league in 2013 for two games with Green Bay and became the first Black quarterback to start a game for the Packers.
In all, Wallace played in 64 NFL games, drawing starts in 22 of those contests, and passed for 4,947 yards, 31 touchdowns and 19 interceptions.
Once the UFL season is complete, Wallace will turn his attention toward Legacy Christian, where he will have a stable of talented young underclassmen to oversee. The Eagles averaged 359.8 yards of offense per game last season, led by dynamic dual-threat quarterback Luke Lawrence.
Like Wallace, Lawrence is a 5-foot-11 signal-caller who can strain a defense with his arm or his legs. As a junior last season, he accounted for 2,375 of the Eagles’ 4,677 yards of total offense (1,724 passing, 553 rushing), passed for 14 touchdowns and six interceptions and rushed for nine touchdowns as the Eagles finished with an 8-5 record.
