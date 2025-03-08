Fort Bend Marshall vs. Mansfield Summit: Texas UIL boys 5A-II state championship; preview, scoring, live updates
History will be made Saturday morning in San Antonio, as No. 2 Fort Bend Marshall and No. 6 Mansfield Summit will be chasing their first boys state championship in program history.
The 5A Division II final tips off at 11 a.m. inside The Alamodome.
Marshall (37-2) has been to the state finals once, in 2017, but lost 74-66 to Mansfield Timberview. Meanwhile, Summit (32-7) will be making its first ever appearance in the finals. The Jaguars’ other trip to the state tournament, in 2023, ended with a 52-50 loss to Killeen Ellison.
Both teams feature strong defenses and enter the final – as most teams do – riding a hot streak. The Buffalos, however, are on a prolonged heater. They’ve won 22 straight and haven’t had much of a scare yet in these playoffs with wins over Houston Sterling (77-47), Austin McCallum (60-40), Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill (48-38), Port Arthur (42-31) and San Antonio Alamo Heights (47-29) in the 5A-II state semifinal on Tuesday, March 4.
The Buffalos are led by 6-foot-5 senior forward Kevin Sargeant, a double double threat and all-state performer, along with 5-10 senior point guard Eian Lowe (a Lamar commit), while senior forward Chase Crawford (6-4) and junior forward Jayden Jones (6-5) are also key contributors.
In 39 games this season the Buffalos have managed to score 2,334 points (59.84 average per game) while surrendering only 1,423 (36.48).
In seeking their first state championship, the Jaguars are also seeking to become only the third Mansfield ISD program to win a boys state basketball championship.
Winners of 13 of their last 14, the Jaguars avenged their 2023 loss to Ellison by beating them 48-40 in Tuesday’s state semifinal. Prior to that they beat Fort Worth Polytechnic (65-31), Argyle (37-18), Canutillo (73-55) and Colleyville Heritage (59-43).
The Jaguars have a solid roster of their own, and their defense has been outstanding. They’ve allowed 43.3 points per game to opponents this season and just 37.4 during these playoffs.
They’re led by 6-foot-6 senior forward Ian Sedah, who paced the team averaging 12.4 points this season. The Jaguars also feature 5-9 junior guard Theo Brannan (11.4 points per game) and star starting sophomores in 6-4 forward Isaiah Walker and 6-1 guard David Bardere among their top performers.
In 41 games the Jaguars have 2,294 points (55.95 per game) while surrendering 1,689 (41.19).
Follow along below for scoring and live updates throughout the game as they happen. You can also watch the game on NFHS Network.
