Gordon takes down Whiteface to win Texas 1A Six-Man D2 high school football championship (Video)
Ethan Kauffman scores five rushing touchdowns in Longhorns' 70-24 victory at AT&T Stadium
ARLINGTON, Texas — Ethan Kauffman scored five rushing touchdowns to lead Gordon to a 70-24 rout of Whiteface in the Texas 1A Six-Man Division 1 state championship game on Wednesday afternoon at AT&T Stadium.
The Longhorns (15-0) repeated as the Division 1 state champions and grabbed the school’s fourth state title.
Photos to come...
Published