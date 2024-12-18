High School

Gordon takes down Whiteface to win Texas 1A Six-Man D2 high school football championship (Video)

Ethan Kauffman scores five rushing touchdowns in Longhorns' 70-24 victory at AT&T Stadium

Gordon players poses for a team shot following their victory in the Texas 1A Six-Man Division 1 state title game at AT&T Stadium.
ARLINGTON, Texas — Ethan Kauffman scored five rushing touchdowns to lead Gordon to a 70-24 rout of Whiteface in the Texas 1A Six-Man Division 1 state championship game on Wednesday afternoon at AT&T Stadium.

The Longhorns (15-0) repeated as the Division 1 state champions and grabbed the school’s fourth state title. 

