Grayson Rigdon, Texas high school 6-man football phenom, transfers to Columbus: 'Expect a lot of exciting plays'
The most decorated small school Texas high school football star has a new home in the 11-man ranks.
Grayson Rigdon, who has won three consecutive 6-man state championships at Strawn and Benjamin, has enrolled at Columbus, he confirmed to SBLive on Wednesday. The news was first reported by Dave Campbell's Texas Football.
The Air Force commit gives the Cardinals, led by Oklahoma State committed 4-star quarterback Adam Schobel, one of the state's most decorated weapons out wide.
The move also turns Columbus into an immediate Class 3A contender.
"Columbus fans should expect a lot of exciting plays this fall," Rigdon told SBLive. "Can't wait to be a part of a great program."
When it comes to winning, Rigdon — whose last name has been a fixture atop the Texas 6-man football ranks in recent years — has a Midas touch.
Behind Rigdon's lead, Strawn and Benjamin 45-0 over the past three seasons. In each of those years, he was named 1A state player of the year and state championship MVP.
Rigdon projects as a 3-star wideout, but was a do-everthing playmaker for Benjamin.
RELATED: Top 50 Texas high school quarterbacks returning in 2024
As a junior, he completed 82 percent of his passes for 1,244 yards and 19 touchdowns, ran for another 2,402 yards and 49 touchdowns and added 637 receiving yards and 18 more TDs in the air.
Also a prolific basketball player, Rigdon averaged 45.1 points, 8.0 boards, 6.0 steals and 4.2 assists per game as a junior.
Columbus is coming off of a 12-1 season and UIL 3A Division I regional quarterfinal (third round) appearance.
Schobel (6-4, 185), the nation's No. 14 QB and No. 30 prospect in Texas (Rivals), threw for 2,405 yards, 30 touchdowns and four interception and will be a four-year standout under center for the Cardinals.
Columbus opens the season on Aug. 30 at Cuero.
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @SBLiveTX