Gunter shuts out Woodville to win Texas 3A Division 2 high school football championship (video/photos)

Gunter players pose for a team champion shot following their victory in the Texas 3A Division 2 state title game at AT&T Stadium. / Photo by Tommy Hays
ARLINGTON, Texas — Preston Tarpley threw two touchdown passes to lead Gunter to a 28-0 victory over Woodville in the Texas 3A Division 2 state championship game on Thursday afternoon at AT&T Stadium.
Tarpley connected with receiver Cole Harpole for a 18-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter and he threw a 59-yard scoring pass to Cash Rumage in the third quarter. Rumage had a game-high 73 yards receiving on two catches.
Mitch Gage had a 96-yard kickoff return for a Gunter (14-2) touchdown in the third quarter and teammate Brock Bodie had a 62-yard interception return for score in the fourth quarter.
Luke Babin completed 9-of-23 passes for 93 yards for Woodville (13-3). Babin was sacked six times led by Gunter defensive lineman Hayden Farrell with three. Hayden was named the game's Defense MVP.
Easton Overman of Gunter carries during Texas 3A Division 2 state championship game at AT&T Stadium. / Photo by Tommy Hays
Quarterback Luke Babin of Woodville prepares to pass during Texas 3A Division 2 state title game at AT&T Stadium. / Photo by Tommy Hays
Quarterback Preston Tarpley of Gunter throws a pass during the Texas 3A Division 2 title game at AT&T Stadium. / Photo by Tommy Hays
Tayvion Hunter of Woodville carries during the Texas 3A Division 2 state title game at AT&T Stadium. / Photo by Tommy Hays
Receiver Cole Harpole (right) of Gunter celebrates his touchdown reception during the Texas 3A Division 2 state championship game at AT&T Stadium. / Photo by Tommy Hays
Lineman Hayden Farrell of Gunter was named the game's Defense MVP after having three sacks in the Texas 3A Division 2 state title game at AT&T Stadium. / Photo by Tommy Hays
Gunter players hoist the trophy following their victory in the Texas 3A Division 2 state title game at AT&T Satdium. / Photo by Tommy Hays
