High school four-star, Georgia football commit arrested on felony deadly weapon assault charges
Chace Calicut, a highly-touted four-star defensive back from Houston North Shore High School and a recent commit to the University of Georgia football program, was arrested this week and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for an alleged incident that occurred on July 6.
According to a report by Fox 26 Houston as well as court documents, Calicut, 17, and another 17-year-old, Isaiah Brice Phillip, face charges stemming from an alleged violent driving incident involving two other teens they know from school.
A teen involved in the incident alleged that Calicut drove erratically, speeding ahead of their car, braking suddenly to force a near-collision, and pulling alongside their vehicle. During this time, the teen reportedly saw Phillip, a passenger in Calicut's car, point a handgun towards them.
According to FOX 26 Houston, "After making a U-turn to escape, the teen heard several gunshots, and a friend driving behind them reported that he saw Phillip shooting out of the window as they drove away." The same court documents indicate that, as FOX 26 Houston stated, "the 17-year-old boy says he knows Calicut and Phillip from school, and that Calicut had been threatening him at school and over Facetime calls for several months."
Calicut, a prominent recruit in the 2026 class, committed to Georgia just weeks ago on June 27, choosing the Bulldogs over other significant offers, including Texas and Michigan. As a safety, he is listed at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds by 247Sports, which ranks him as the No. 114 overall prospect nationally in the 247Sports Composite rankings. Rivals.com similarly lists him as the No. 4-ranked safety in the nation.
Calicut's high school career at North Shore saw him primarily play safety during his junior 2024 season, contributing to a 14-1 record and a Texas 6A D-I state semifinal appearance, as noted by 247Sports. His scouting report highlights his significant frame length, athleticism, and striking power as a run defender, with NFL Draft potential.
According to DawgNation, Calicut's commitment elevated Georgia's 2026 recruiting class significantly. As of press time, the University of Georgia has not yet issued a public statement regarding Calicut's arrest. This incident follows another recent arrest of a 2026 Georgia commit, three-star defensive lineman Seven Cloud, as reported by Dawg Post.