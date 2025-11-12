High School on SI South Central Region Football Rankings — Nov. 12, 2025
We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
While South Central Region No. 1 Southlake Carroll enjoyed a bye week before the start of the Texas playoffs, the remaining teams in the regional rankings took care of business in regular-season finales or — in the case of No. 10 Platte County in Missouri — their playoff openers.
Not only did the Pirates get to celebrate a first-round win over St. Pius X, but they also enjoyed seeing 3-star quarterback Rocco Marriott — already a James Madison commit — receive an offer from the University of Missouri.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the South Central Region (Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas).
High School on SI South Central Region Rankings — Nov. 12, 2025
1. Southlake Carroll (Texas) (10-0) (No. 10 nationally)
Last week: Idle
This week: vs. Crowley, Class 6A Division II bi-district
2. Allen (Texas) (10-0) (No. 15 nationally)
Last week: Def. Plano (Texas) East 45-6
This week: vs. Lewisville (Texas), Class 6A Division 1 bi-district
3. North Crowley (Fort Worth, Texas) (9-1) (No. 17 nationally)
Last week: Def. Crowley (Texas) 27-6
This week: vs. Keller (Texas), Class 6A Division 1 bi-district
4. Bixby (Okla.) (10-0) (No. 22 nationally)
Last week: Def. Norman (Okla.) 72-3
This week: Idle (vs. Union-Norman winner, Class 6A-I second round, Nov. 21)
5. Bryant (Ark.) (10-0)
Last week: Def. Conway (Ark.) 28-21
This week: Idle (vs. Fayetteville-Pulaski Academy winner, Class 7A second round, Nov. 21)
6. Randle (Richmond, Texas) (10-0)
Last week: Def. Lamar Consolidated (Rosenberg, Texas) 56-7
This week: vs. Ellison (Killeen, Texas), Class 5A Division II bi-district
7. Duncanville (Texas) (7-1)
Last week: Def. Cedar Hill (Texas) 29-0
This week: vs. Temple (Texas), Class 6A Division I bi-district
8. Bentonville (Ark.) (10-0)
Last week: Def. Bentonville (Ark.) West 48-31
This week: Idle (vs. Springdale-Cabot winner, Class 7A second round, Nov. 21)
9. Lake Travis (Austin, Texas) (10-0)
Last week: Def. Austin (Texas) 40-14
This week: vs. Round Rock (Texas), Class 6A Division I bi-district
10. Platte County (Mo.) (10-0)
Last week: Def. St. Pius X (Kansas City) 42-0
This week: vs. Rockhurst (Kansas City), Class 5 District 8 final
Under Consideration
Aledo (Texas)
Celina (Texas)
Christian Brothers (St. Louis)
Greenwood (Ark.)
Lincoln Christian (Tulsa, Okla.)
Maize (Kan.)
Millard South (Omaha, Neb.)
Nixa (Mo.)
South Oak Cliff (Dallas)
