High School on SI South Central Region Football Rankings — Nov. 12, 2025

The top 10 teams in the South Central rankings remained the same this week

René Ferrán

Platte County senior quarterback Rocco Marriott had a double dose of good news this week.
/ RaDel Hinckley

We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.

Now, we break it down by region.

While South Central Region No. 1 Southlake Carroll enjoyed a bye week before the start of the Texas playoffs, the remaining teams in the regional rankings took care of business in regular-season finales or — in the case of No. 10 Platte County in Missouri — their playoff openers.

Not only did the Pirates get to celebrate a first-round win over St. Pius X, but they also enjoyed seeing 3-star quarterback Rocco Marriott — already a James Madison commit — receive an offer from the University of Missouri.

Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the South Central Region (Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas).

High School on SI South Central Region Rankings — Nov. 12, 2025

1. Southlake Carroll (Texas) (10-0) (No. 10 nationally)

Last week: Idle

This week: vs. Crowley, Class 6A Division II bi-district

2. Allen (Texas) (10-0) (No. 15 nationally)

Last week: Def. Plano (Texas) East 45-6

This week: vs. Lewisville (Texas), Class 6A Division 1 bi-district

3. North Crowley (Fort Worth, Texas) (9-1) (No. 17 nationally)

Last week: Def. Crowley (Texas) 27-6

This week: vs. Keller (Texas), Class 6A Division 1 bi-district

4. Bixby (Okla.) (10-0) (No. 22 nationally)

Last week: Def. Norman (Okla.) 72-3

This week: Idle (vs. Union-Norman winner, Class 6A-I second round, Nov. 21)

5. Bryant (Ark.) (10-0)

Last week: Def. Conway (Ark.) 28-21

This week: Idle (vs. Fayetteville-Pulaski Academy winner, Class 7A second round, Nov. 21)

6. Randle (Richmond, Texas) (10-0)

Last week: Def. Lamar Consolidated (Rosenberg, Texas) 56-7

This week: vs. Ellison (Killeen, Texas), Class 5A Division II bi-district

7. Duncanville (Texas) (7-1)

Last week: Def. Cedar Hill (Texas) 29-0

This week: vs. Temple (Texas), Class 6A Division I bi-district

8. Bentonville (Ark.) (10-0)

Last week: Def. Bentonville (Ark.) West 48-31

This week: Idle (vs. Springdale-Cabot winner, Class 7A second round, Nov. 21)

9. Lake Travis (Austin, Texas) (10-0)

Last week: Def. Austin (Texas) 40-14

This week: vs. Round Rock (Texas), Class 6A Division I bi-district

10. Platte County (Mo.) (10-0)

Last week: Def. St. Pius X (Kansas City) 42-0

This week: vs. Rockhurst (Kansas City), Class 5 District 8 final

Under Consideration

Aledo (Texas)

Celina (Texas)

Christian Brothers (St. Louis)

Greenwood (Ark.)

Lincoln Christian (Tulsa, Okla.)

Maize (Kan.)

Millard South (Omaha, Neb.)

Nixa (Mo.)

South Oak Cliff (Dallas)

