High School on SI South Central Region Rankings — Sept. 16, 2025

North Crowley, Duncanville flip-flop spots atop rankings.

René Ferrán

North Crowley takes over the top spot in this week's High School on SI South Central Region rankings.
We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.

Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the South Central Region (Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas).

1. North Crowley (Fort Worth, Texas) (No. 6 nationally) (3-0)

2. Duncanville (Texas) (No. 7 nationally) (1-0)

3. Southlake Carroll (Texas) (No. 24 nationally) (3-0)

4. Bixby (Okla.) (2-0)

5. Allen (Texas) (3-0)

6. Bryant (Ark.) (3-0)

7. Randle (Richmond, Texas) (3-0)

8. Greenwood (Ark.) (3-0)

9. Lake Travis (Austin, Texas) (3-0)

10. South Oak Cliff (Dallas) (2-1)

Under Consideration

Bentonville (Ark.)

Jenks (Okla.)

Lee's Summit North (Mo.)

Lincoln Christian (Tulsa, Okla.)

Millard South (Omaha, Neb.)

Platte County (Mo.)

Saint Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.)

Trinity (Euless, Texas)

RENÉ FERRÁN

René Ferrán has written about high school sports in the Pacific Northwest since 1993, with his work featured at the Idaho Press Tribune, Tri-City Herald, Seattle Times, Tacoma News Tribune, The Columbian and The Oregonian before he joined SBLive Sports in 2020.

