High School on SI South Central Region Rankings — Sept. 16, 2025
We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the South Central Region (Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas).
1. North Crowley (Fort Worth, Texas) (No. 6 nationally) (3-0)
2. Duncanville (Texas) (No. 7 nationally) (1-0)
3. Southlake Carroll (Texas) (No. 24 nationally) (3-0)
4. Bixby (Okla.) (2-0)
5. Allen (Texas) (3-0)
6. Bryant (Ark.) (3-0)
7. Randle (Richmond, Texas) (3-0)
8. Greenwood (Ark.) (3-0)
9. Lake Travis (Austin, Texas) (3-0)
10. South Oak Cliff (Dallas) (2-1)
Under Consideration
Bentonville (Ark.)
Jenks (Okla.)
Lee's Summit North (Mo.)
Lincoln Christian (Tulsa, Okla.)
Millard South (Omaha, Neb.)
Platte County (Mo.)
Saint Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.)
Trinity (Euless, Texas)