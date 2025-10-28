High School on SI Texas High School Football Top 25 Rankings, Oct. 27
The Top 25 in Texas High School football will have the same teams in it this week, but there were a few changes in numbers. Find last week's poll here.
Two teams in the rankings lost last week but both of those came against
Here’s a look at who we think are the Top 25 teams in the state heading into Week 10. For some teams, this will be the last game of the regular season.
TOP 25
1. Southlake Carroll (9-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: beat Hurst L.D. Bell, 49-0
What to know: Southlake had 398 yards rushing and 302 yards passing last week. A win this week would wrap up an undefeated district title.
Up next: vs. Keller Central, Oct. 31
2. Allen (8-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: beat No. 7 Prosper, 31-30
What to know: Thanks to a top-10 win last week against Prosper, the Eagles are in the driver’s seat to win the District 6-6A title.
Up next: vs. McKinney Boyd, Oct. 31
3. Richmond Dr. Thomas E. Randle (8-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: beat Rosenberg Terry, 70-0
What to know: Senior QB Tyler Skrabanek completed 14 of 19 passes for 262 yards and 4 TDs in a blowout win last week.
Up next: at Santa Fe, Oct. 31
4. Austin Lake Travis (8-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: beat No. 11 Austin Westlake, 31-10
What to know: The Cavaliers looked good against Westlake and the defense caused havoc all night. Braeden Lott had 13 tackles.
Up next: vs. Austin Akins, Oct. 31
5. Celina (8-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: beat Paris, 56-7
What to know: The Bobcats will play without head coach Bill Elliott this week. How will they respond?
Up next: vs. Nevada Community, Oct. 31
6. Aledo (8-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: beat North Richland Hills, 72-10
What to know: The Bearcats will get another test with 5-1 Richland’s and its strong running game hosts Aledo on Thursday.
Up next: vs. Azle, Oct. 31
7. Fort Worth North Crowley (7-1)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: beat Fort Worth Boswell, 69-17
What to know: The offense had 651 yards last week but the team had 13 penalties for 100 yards.
Up next: at Mansfield, Oct. 30
8. Duncanville (5-1)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: beat Mesquite Horn, 40-13
What to know: District 11-6A has 3 teams with 3-1 records going into Week 10 but the Panthers face Mesquite (1-7, 0-5) this week.
Up next: at Mesquite, Oct. 31
9. Dallas South Oak Cliff (7-1)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: beat Seagoville, 48-0
What to know: The last time a team scored against the Golden Bears? Sept. 12.
Up next: at Dallas W.W. Samuell, Oct. 31
10. Prosper (7-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: lost to No. 2 Allen, 31-30
What to know: A few missed kicks was a difference between a loss and an upset win.
Up next: at Princeton, Oct. 30
11. Galena Park North Shore (7-1)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: beat Humble Atascocita, 47-28
What to know: Hezekiah Johnson had only 70 yards on 14 carries last week but scored 4 times.
Up next: at Houston C.E. King, Oct. 31
12. Houston C.E. King (7-1)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: beat Humble Kingwood, 65-35
What to know: The Panthers could lock up a share of a district title with a win this week, but close the year with two tough games: North Shore and then Summer Creek.
Up next: vs. Galena Park North Shore, Oct. 31
13. Humble Summer Creek (7-1)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: beat Humble, 41-14
What to know: Junior RB Braylon Causey ran 15 times for 146 yards and scored twice in last week’s win.
Up next: vs. Humble Kingwood, Oct. 31
14. Dripping Springs (8-1)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: beat Del Valle, 63-0
What to know: Ryder Frost ran back two kickoffs returns for scores last week. Tigers are idle this week.
Up next: at Austin Westlake, Nov. 7
15. Carthage (8-0)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: beat Bullard, 62-7
What to know: QB Jett Surratt was a perfect 14-for-14 for 253 yards and 4 TDs in the win against Bullard.
Up next: vs. Rusk, Oct. 31
16. Spring Branch Smithson Valley (6-1)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: beat New Braunfels, 27-14
What to know: The Rangers have now won 6 in a row and the next two games are against the last two teams in the District 13-5A Division I standings.
Up next: at San Antonio Douglas MacArthur, Oct. 30
17. Brenham (8-0)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: beat Killeen Ellison, 33-25
What to know: QB Xyran Upshaw completed 11 of 18 passes and threw 4 touchdowns in the win last week.
Up next: at Waco University, Oct. 31
18. Dickinson (8-0)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: beat League City Clear Springs, 45-7
What to know: Junior Lorenzo Aguirre threw for 313 yards and 4 TDs last week.
Up next: vs. League City Clear Falls, Oct. 31
19. Fort Bend Ridge Point (8-0)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: beat Fort Bend Clements, 70-0
What to know: In the last two games, the Panthers have outscored foes 147-0. RB Aiden Akins scored 3 TDs last week on only 9 carries.
Up next: vs. Fort Bend Hightower, Oct. 30
20. Pearland (9-0)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: beat Alvin Shadow Creek, 21-14
What to know: The Oilers are idle this week but could finish 8-0 in District 22-6A next week.
Up next: at South Houston, Nov. 6
21. Angleton (8-0)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: beat Fort Bend Kempner, 49-0
What to know: Jayden Moore and Wyatt Neyland both ran for 2 TDs last week, as the Wildcats racked up 374 yards and 6 TDs on the ground. De facto district title game this week vs. La Porte.
Up next: at La Porte, Oct. 31
22. Iowa Colony (7-1)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: beat Fort Bend Marshall, 21-0
What to know: The Pioneers defense recorded its 3rd shutout of the season.
Up next: vs. Rosenberg Terry, Oct. 31
23. Denton Billy Ryan (7-1)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: beat Denton, 38-14
What to know: RB Rontavian Brown had another 100-yard game. He scored 3 times and finished with 112 in the win.
24. Port Arthur Memorial (9-0)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: beat Lufkin, 30-0
What to know: The Titans have surpassed the win total for each of the past two years. Regular season finale this week that will likely secure an unbeaten district title in 9-5A Division I.
Up next: vs. Baytown Sterling, Oct. 31
25. Austin Westlake (6-2)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: lost to No. 4 Austin Lake Travis, 31-10
What to know: Six-game winning streak ended with a loss to rival Lake Travis. Do the Chaparrals still deserve to be ranked after a 3-score loss? A good test will be in 2 weeks against Dripping Springs.
Up next: at Del Valle, Oct. 31
Dropped out: none
Also in the mix (in alphabetical order): Argyle; Bastrop; Dallas Highland Park; Fort Worth All Saints; Frisco Lone Star; Lewisville; Melissa; Port Neches-Groves; Prosper Walnut Grove; San Antonio Harlan; San Antonio Johnson; Spring Klein Collins; The Woodlands College Park; Waxahachie