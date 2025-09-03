High School

High School on SI Texas High School Football Rankings, Sept. 2

Take a look at which teams moved up or down in the Top 25 poll after the 2025 season started

Allen's Nate Wegner runs the ball against Midland Lee in Week 1.
Allen's Nate Wegner runs the ball against Midland Lee in Week 1. / Michael Horbovetz

High School on SI Texas High School Football Top 25 Rankings

The high school football season has started and this is the High School on SI/SB Live Week 1 poll. The list can include both UIL and TAPPS programs. Week 1 featured more than a few surprising scores throughout the state. Check out how we thought the list should look like after the dust settled. 

1. Fort Worth North Crowley 

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Beat Lancaster, 22-18

What to know: Transfer QB Hayes Cloutier tossed 3 TDs to help the Panthers rally for a win. 

Up next: vs. DeSoto, Sept. 5

2. Duncanville 

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Idle

What to know: Panthers have won 13 or more for the past 3 years

Up next: vs. No. 5 Dallas South Oak Cliff, Sept. 5

3. Southlake Carroll

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Beat Midland, 49-0

What to know: The Dragons went on the road and got 3 TD passes from Pitt pledge Angelo Renda.

Up next: vs. Hebron, Sept. 5

4. Allen 

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Beat Midland Legacy, 46-13

What to know: QB Jeremiah Daoud, a transfer from McKinney, tossed a pair of TDs in his debut.

Up next: vs. Cedar Hill, Sept. 5

5. Dallas South Oak Cliff

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Beat previous No. 6 Galena Park North Shore, 41-31

What to know: The Golden Bears dominated the opening two quarters against the Class 6A school and held on late.

Up next: at No. 2 Duncanville, Sept. 5

6. Richmond Dr. Thomas E. Randle 

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Beat Richmond Foster, 55-0

What to know: Landen William-Callis averaged 9.9 yards per carry, rolling up 148 yards and 2 TDs in the opener. 

Up next: at Alief Elsik, Sept. 5

7. Austin Lake Travis

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: beat Arlington James Martin, 48-21

What to know: DL Carter Buck had 3 sacks and 7 tackles in the win last week.

Up next: at Rockwall, Sept. 5

8. Humble Atascocita 

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Beat Houston Lamar, 48-28

What to know: QB Cardae Mack helped the Eagles pull away late with 17 straight points. 

Up next: vs. Katy, Sept. 4 

9. Euless Trinity 

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: beat Houston Strake Jesuit, 33-7

What to know: After giving up 28 points to Jesuit last year, they limited the Crusaders to 7 in the 4th quarter.

Up next: vs. Midland Legacy, Sept. 5

10. Celina

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: beat Bellville, 28-7

What to know: Oklahoma pledge QB Bowe Bentley threw 2 TDs and ran for 2 more.

Up next: vs. Waco La Vega, Sept. 5

11. Aledo

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: beat Denton Guyer, 21-14

What to know: RB Kaden Winkfield scored twice to help the Bearcats avenge a Week 1 loss against Guyer last year. 

Up next: at Lancaster

12. Spring Branch Smithson Valley 

Previous ranking: 14 

Last week: beat San Antonio Roosevelt, 62-6

Up next: at San Antonio Brennan

13. Prosper 

Previous ranking: NR 

Last week: Beat No. 4 Westlake, 29-22

What to know: Braden Imhoff threw for 334 yards and 3 TDs in the upset. 

Up next: at Rockwall-Heath, Sept. 4

14. Austin Westlake 

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Lost 29-22 to Prosper

What to know: RB Jarren Llpez scored twice and ran for 104 yards in the loss. 

Up next: at San Benito, Sept. 5

15. Humble Summer Creek 

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: defeated Alvin Shadow Creek, 37-32

What to know: Benny Easter Jr. returned a kickoff for a score in the opener.

Up next: vs. Houston Lamar, Sept. 4

16. Galena Park North Shore

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Lost 41-31 to No. 9 South Oak Cliff

What to know: Are the Mustangs the team that fell behind 28-7 or closer to the team that rallied within 4 points in the fourth quarter? 

Up next: vs. Crowley, Sept. 5

17. Dripping Springs 

Previous ranking: NR

Last week: beat No. 3 Austin Vandegrift, 44-14

What to know: The offense rolled up more than 400 yards in a blowout against Vandegrift. 

Up next: at San Antonio Wagner, Sept. 5

18. Austin Vandegrift 

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Lost 44-14 to Dripping Springs

What to know: The Class 6A Division II champs were hammered in Week 1 — in a game they won by 17 last year.

Up next: vs. Cedar Park, Sept. 5. 

19. Carthage

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Beat Kilgore, 21-10

What to know: Last year, the only loss for the Class 4A Division II champs was against Kilgore. 

Up next: vs. Texarkana Liberty-Eylau, Sept. 12

20. Denton Billy Ryan 

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: beat V.R. Eaton, 26-20

What to know: John Catlin’s punt return for a score helped the Raiders rally in the 4th.

Up next: at Mansfield Timberview, Sept. 4. 

21. Iowa Colony

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: beat Houston Stafford, 41-7

What to know: The Pioneers got a big game from WR Jayden Warren, who had 6 catches for 103 yards and 3 scores. 

Up next: vs. Crosby, Sept. 5

22. Brenham

Previous ranking: 25

Last week: beat Huntsville, 34-13

What to know: Despite losing standout RB Jakoby Dixon to transfer right before the season, the Cubs’ offense still played well.

Up next: at Houston Sterling, Sept 4

23. Dickinson 

Previous ranking: NR

Last week: beat Katy, 34-21

What to know: The Gators locked up their first win against Katy in 5 tries. QB Lorenzo Aguiree threw for 221 yards and 3 scores. 

Up next: vs. Sheldon C.E. King, Sept. 5

24. Denton Guyer 

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: lost to No. 13 Aledo, 21-14

What to know: Down 21-7 after 3, the Wildcats got the ball down 7 with 2 minutes to play. 

Up next: at Arlington Martin, Sept. 5

25. Argyle Liberty Christian

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Lost to Anna, 31-28

What to know: The best private school team lost in a shootout, rallying from 14 down to tie it in the 4th.

Up next: at Texarkana Texas 



Dropped out: DeSoto, Katy, Argyle, 

Also in the mix (in alphabetical order): Anna, Canyon West Plains; Cibolo Steele; Columbus; Coppell; Dallas Highland Park; Fort Bend Ridge Point; Frisco Lone Star; Gunter, Longview; Pearland; Texarkana, Texas; Texarkana Pleasant Grove; Trophy Club Byron Nelson; Waco La Vega

Published
Cody Thorn is a veteran journalist who covers high school sports across the state of Texas and Missouri. He is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has covered sports and news since 1999.

