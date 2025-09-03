High School on SI Texas High School Football Rankings, Sept. 2
High School on SI Texas High School Football Top 25 Rankings
The high school football season has started and this is the High School on SI/SB Live Week 1 poll. The list can include both UIL and TAPPS programs. Week 1 featured more than a few surprising scores throughout the state. Check out how we thought the list should look like after the dust settled.
TEXAS PRESEASON POLL
1. Fort Worth North Crowley
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Beat Lancaster, 22-18
What to know: Transfer QB Hayes Cloutier tossed 3 TDs to help the Panthers rally for a win.
Up next: vs. DeSoto, Sept. 5
2. Duncanville
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Idle
What to know: Panthers have won 13 or more for the past 3 years
Up next: vs. No. 5 Dallas South Oak Cliff, Sept. 5
3. Southlake Carroll
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Beat Midland, 49-0
What to know: The Dragons went on the road and got 3 TD passes from Pitt pledge Angelo Renda.
Up next: vs. Hebron, Sept. 5
4. Allen
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Beat Midland Legacy, 46-13
What to know: QB Jeremiah Daoud, a transfer from McKinney, tossed a pair of TDs in his debut.
Up next: vs. Cedar Hill, Sept. 5
5. Dallas South Oak Cliff
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Beat previous No. 6 Galena Park North Shore, 41-31
What to know: The Golden Bears dominated the opening two quarters against the Class 6A school and held on late.
Up next: at No. 2 Duncanville, Sept. 5
6. Richmond Dr. Thomas E. Randle
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Beat Richmond Foster, 55-0
What to know: Landen William-Callis averaged 9.9 yards per carry, rolling up 148 yards and 2 TDs in the opener.
Up next: at Alief Elsik, Sept. 5
7. Austin Lake Travis
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: beat Arlington James Martin, 48-21
What to know: DL Carter Buck had 3 sacks and 7 tackles in the win last week.
Up next: at Rockwall, Sept. 5
8. Humble Atascocita
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Beat Houston Lamar, 48-28
What to know: QB Cardae Mack helped the Eagles pull away late with 17 straight points.
Up next: vs. Katy, Sept. 4
9. Euless Trinity
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: beat Houston Strake Jesuit, 33-7
What to know: After giving up 28 points to Jesuit last year, they limited the Crusaders to 7 in the 4th quarter.
Up next: vs. Midland Legacy, Sept. 5
10. Celina
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: beat Bellville, 28-7
What to know: Oklahoma pledge QB Bowe Bentley threw 2 TDs and ran for 2 more.
Up next: vs. Waco La Vega, Sept. 5
11. Aledo
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: beat Denton Guyer, 21-14
What to know: RB Kaden Winkfield scored twice to help the Bearcats avenge a Week 1 loss against Guyer last year.
Up next: at Lancaster
12. Spring Branch Smithson Valley
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: beat San Antonio Roosevelt, 62-6
What to know:
Up next: at San Antonio Brennan
13. Prosper
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Beat No. 4 Westlake, 29-22
What to know: Braden Imhoff threw for 334 yards and 3 TDs in the upset.
Up next: at Rockwall-Heath, Sept. 4
14. Austin Westlake
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Lost 29-22 to Prosper
What to know: RB Jarren Llpez scored twice and ran for 104 yards in the loss.
Up next: at San Benito, Sept. 5
15. Humble Summer Creek
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: defeated Alvin Shadow Creek, 37-32
What to know: Benny Easter Jr. returned a kickoff for a score in the opener.
Up next: vs. Houston Lamar, Sept. 4
16. Galena Park North Shore
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Lost 41-31 to No. 9 South Oak Cliff
What to know: Are the Mustangs the team that fell behind 28-7 or closer to the team that rallied within 4 points in the fourth quarter?
Up next: vs. Crowley, Sept. 5
17. Dripping Springs
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: beat No. 3 Austin Vandegrift, 44-14
What to know: The offense rolled up more than 400 yards in a blowout against Vandegrift.
Up next: at San Antonio Wagner, Sept. 5
18. Austin Vandegrift
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Lost 44-14 to Dripping Springs
What to know: The Class 6A Division II champs were hammered in Week 1 — in a game they won by 17 last year.
Up next: vs. Cedar Park, Sept. 5.
19. Carthage
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Beat Kilgore, 21-10
What to know: Last year, the only loss for the Class 4A Division II champs was against Kilgore.
Up next: vs. Texarkana Liberty-Eylau, Sept. 12
20. Denton Billy Ryan
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: beat V.R. Eaton, 26-20
What to know: John Catlin’s punt return for a score helped the Raiders rally in the 4th.
Up next: at Mansfield Timberview, Sept. 4.
21. Iowa Colony
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: beat Houston Stafford, 41-7
What to know: The Pioneers got a big game from WR Jayden Warren, who had 6 catches for 103 yards and 3 scores.
Up next: vs. Crosby, Sept. 5
22. Brenham
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: beat Huntsville, 34-13
What to know: Despite losing standout RB Jakoby Dixon to transfer right before the season, the Cubs’ offense still played well.
Up next: at Houston Sterling, Sept 4
23. Dickinson
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: beat Katy, 34-21
What to know: The Gators locked up their first win against Katy in 5 tries. QB Lorenzo Aguiree threw for 221 yards and 3 scores.
Up next: vs. Sheldon C.E. King, Sept. 5
24. Denton Guyer
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: lost to No. 13 Aledo, 21-14
What to know: Down 21-7 after 3, the Wildcats got the ball down 7 with 2 minutes to play.
Up next: at Arlington Martin, Sept. 5
25. Argyle Liberty Christian
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Lost to Anna, 31-28
What to know: The best private school team lost in a shootout, rallying from 14 down to tie it in the 4th.
Up next: at Texarkana Texas
Dropped out: DeSoto, Katy, Argyle,
Also in the mix (in alphabetical order): Anna, Canyon West Plains; Cibolo Steele; Columbus; Coppell; Dallas Highland Park; Fort Bend Ridge Point; Frisco Lone Star; Gunter, Longview; Pearland; Texarkana, Texas; Texarkana Pleasant Grove; Trophy Club Byron Nelson; Waco La Vega