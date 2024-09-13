Highland Park vs. Dallas Jesuit: Live score, updates of Texas high school football showdown (9/13/2024)
DALLAS, TEXAS - In a rivalry that goes back to the early 1950s, two Dallas tradition-rich football schools square off in Week 3.
Highland Park faces Dallas Jesuit in a game that will be played at 7 p.m. CDT Friday at Gerald J. Ford Stadium on the Southern Methodist University campus. The Scots have defeated the Rangers by a single possession each of the past two seasons; winning 35-28 in 2022 and then hanging on for a 15-13 win last season.
SBLive reporter Buck Ringgold (@Buck_SBLiveOkla) will be there at SMU and will be providing live updates throughout the game from the press box and sidelines.
Scroll down for live score and game updates from kickoff to the postgame. Refresh this page for the latest.
HIGHLAND PARK VS. DALLAS JESUIT (PREGAME)
PREGAME
- Also according to the Jesuit game notes, both Highland Park and Jesuit are fairly even in several categories. Scots have averaged exactly 29 points per game; Rangers are averaging 29.5 points. Scots are averaging 287 total yards a game; Rangers averaging 266 total yards. But while Highland Park has allowed an average of 229.5 yards, Jesuit has given up an average of 463 total yards.
- Shout-out to Dallas Jesuit's sports information crew. A very detailed packet of game notes here in the press box. Superb.
- Though the two teams first met in 1951, this will be only the eighth time that the Scots and Rangers have squared off. Jesuit has beaten Highland Park only once, in 1973. This is also the second straight year the game is being played at SMU.
- Highland Park takes on Dallas Jesuit from the SMU campus.
ABOUT HIGHLAND PARK (2-0)
The Scots picked up a convincing 34-21 road win at Rockwell-Heath in Week 1; then returned home last week and held off Lucas Lovejoy, 24-17.
How 2 North Texas kickers have hand (and foot) in UIL high school football early season success
ABOUT DALLAS JESUIT (1-1)
The Rangers were defeated by Hebron, 45-31, in their Week 1 season opener; but Jesuit bounced back last week with a 28-20 win against another school named Jesuit - in this case Jesuit from New Orleans (La.).
