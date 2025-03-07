HiKaty Taylor’s Bryce Krenek Dominates with Perfect Game, Earns National Player of the Week Honors

High School

Katy Taylor's Bryce Krenek Dominates with Perfect Game, Earns National Player of the Week Honors

The 2026 Texas commit struck out Mayde Creek with 93 mph heat and pinpoint accuracy—cementing his status as one of the top high school arms in Texas

Tyler Rourke

Perfect Game USA

Bryce Krenek, the 6-foot-2 lefty who dominates the mound in high school baseball, is one of Texas's most recent top talents, and is a star in the making for Katy Taylor High School

The 2026 Texas University commit threw a perfect game this past Tuesday in their matchup against Mayde Creek High School. In the 8-0 victory, Krenek and company breezed past the Rams of Mayde Creek.

The Katy Taylor Mustangs' star-studded southpaw threw 83 pitches in Tuesday's matchup, and an outstanding 61 of them were strikes. His top pitches clocked in at 93 mph, making him a nightmare for high school hitters.

This performance, as well as knocking two home runs the weekend prior, is what granted his winning of the year's first prep baseball national player of the week.

The Mustangs will continue their season in a double header on March 7th, as their regular season is just getting underway, but they couldn't have asked for a better start from their star ace.

Tyler Rourke
TYLER ROURKE

Tyler is a Digital Media and Journalism student at Endicott College, expected to graduate with his Bachelor's degree in 2026. He has experience covering a variety of sports for multiple newspapers. including The Salem Times and Gloucester Daily Times. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

