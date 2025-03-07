HiKaty Taylor’s Bryce Krenek Dominates with Perfect Game, Earns National Player of the Week Honors
Bryce Krenek, the 6-foot-2 lefty who dominates the mound in high school baseball, is one of Texas's most recent top talents, and is a star in the making for Katy Taylor High School
The 2026 Texas University commit threw a perfect game this past Tuesday in their matchup against Mayde Creek High School. In the 8-0 victory, Krenek and company breezed past the Rams of Mayde Creek.
The Katy Taylor Mustangs' star-studded southpaw threw 83 pitches in Tuesday's matchup, and an outstanding 61 of them were strikes. His top pitches clocked in at 93 mph, making him a nightmare for high school hitters.
This performance, as well as knocking two home runs the weekend prior, is what granted his winning of the year's first prep baseball national player of the week.
The Mustangs will continue their season in a double header on March 7th, as their regular season is just getting underway, but they couldn't have asked for a better start from their star ace.