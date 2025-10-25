How the Top 25 Fared in Week 9 of Texas High School Football

🏈FNL UPDATE🏈



TOUCHDOWN!



The Mustangs take their first lead of the night, off a 4-yd carry from Sr. RB @Hezekiahjohnso @NSNationFB - 14@AHSEagleFB - 7



0:44 left in the 1st#txhsfb pic.twitter.com/S4DsC3ByBZ