How the Top 25 Fared in Week 9 of Texas High School Football
Week 9 of the Texas High School football season saw a lot of changes to schedules with weather impacting games in the northern part of the state.
Most games were played on Thursday for Dallas-Fort Worth schools but Top 25 teams played through Saturday afternoon.
High School on SI Texas High School Football Top 25 Rankings, Oct. 22
This week featured two Top 25 showdowns and the higher ranked teams prevailed in both games. Only one team was idle this week.
Here’s a rundown from Week 9.
TOP 25 RESULTS
1. Southlake Carroll beat Hurst L.D. Bell, 49-0
2. Allen beat No. 7 Prosper, 31-30
3. Richmond Dr. Thomas E. Randle beat Rosenberg Terry, 70-0
4. Austin Lake Travis beat No. 11 Austin Westlake, 31-10
5. Celina beat Paris, 56-7
6. Aledo beat North Richland Hills, 72-10
7. Prosper lost to No. 2 Allen, 31-10
8. Fort Worth North Crowley beat Saginaw Boswell, 69-17
9. Duncanville beat Mesquite Horn, 40-13
10. Dallas South Oak Cliff beat Seagoville, 48-0
11. Austin Westlake lost to No. 4 Austin Lake Travis, 31-10
12. Galena Park North Shore beat Humble Atascocita, 47-28
13. Houston C.E. King beat Humble Kingwood, 65-35
14. Humble Summer Creek beat Humble, 41-14
15. Dripping Springs beat Del Valle, 63-0
16. Carthage beat Bullard, 62-7 *Highlights from KLTV*
17. Spring Branch Smithson Valley beat New Braunfels, 27-14
18. Brenham beat Killeen Ellison, 33-25
19. Dickinson beat League City Clear Springs, 45-7
20. Fort Bend Ridge Point, idle
21. Pearland beat Alvin Shadow Creek, 21-14
22. Angleton beat Fort Bend Kempner, 49-0
23. Iowa Colony beat Fort Bend Marshall, 21-0
24. Denton Billy Ryan beat Denton, 38-14
25. Port Arthur Memorial beat Lufkin, 30-0