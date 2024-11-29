Katy vs. Galena Park North Shore: Live score, updates of Texas high school football regionals (11/29/2024)
Galena Park North Shore has been a finalist in five of the last six Class 6A Division I championship games.
The Mustangs are chasing history in the search to reach a fourth straight title game. Since UIL expanded to six classes in 2014, no 6A team has made it to the final four times in a row.
The push to reach the quarterfinals will feature a showdown with Katy on Friday in a Region III third-round game. The kickoff is set for 2 p.m. from NRG Stadium, the home of the Houston Texans. A live feed is available on NFHS Network (subscription only).
It is the second game in a tripleheader on Black Friday.
North Shore is No. 6 in the most recent SBLive/SI Top 25 national high school football rankings and is 12-0. Katy enters with an 11-1 record and have won 10 in a row. The only loss came to Humble Atascocita, falling 41-24. North Shore beat Atascocita, 27-23, on Oct. 25.
Katy and North Shore met in the playoffs in 2018 and 2019 and the Mustangs won both. However, the Tigers are 6-5 against North Shore dating back to 2008. They are one of only three teams that have played North Shore two times or more and have a winning record against the Mustangs — the others are Manvel and Euless Trinity.
SBLive is tracking scores across the state of Texas through Week 14. Stay with us for the latest score and game updates from pregame to teardown. Refresh this post and scroll down for the latest.
PRE-GAME: GALENA PARK NORTH SHORE VS. KATY
FIRST QUARTER
Updates will come when game starts
—
About Katy
Key players—OL Patrick McMath (Texas Tech pledge), OG Byron Nelson (North Carolina),
About Galena Park North Shore
Key players — CB Devin Sanchez (Ohio State pledge), LB Charles Ross (LSU), WR Quanell X Farrakahn Jr (Colorado), QB Kaleb Bailey, WR Deion Deblanc, RB D’Andre Hardeman Jr. (Rice), CB Nigel Pringle (Arkansas)
DOWNLOAD THE SBLIVE APP
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App