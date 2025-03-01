La Sneed and SA Wagner (1) Against Denton-Ryan: Texas 5A-1 state championship; preview, live updates
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - It is the final day of the Texas high school girl's basketball season as four more teams will be crowned as sate champions.
The no. 1 team in Texas 5A, Division 1 the San Antonio Wagner Lady Thunderbirds (34-3) have their eyes set on the ultimate prize - the school's first state championship. Led by their senior floor general La Sneed and her 23.4 points per game knocked off the Georgetown Eagles in the state semfinal advancing to the Alamodome.
For Wagner head coach Anissa Jackson and her lady Thunderbirds for as great as her five-star point guard is, Jackson as the luxury of a balanced offensive attack from multiple girls. Senior guard Jenae Moore chips in with 12 points per game along with sophomore point guard Nia McBride adding 13 point per game average and fellow sophmore A'Rielle Williams hauls down seven rebounds a game.
The Thunderbirds will tip-off against the Denton-Ryan Raiders (31-7) entering San Antonio on a 12-game win streak looking to extend it 13 games a state title.
Ryan is led by a trio of double-digit scorers this year in a trio of juniors Zaviyana Madison's 13 points per game, Kinley Lewis' 12 points per game average, and Kinley Jackson adding 11 points each game.
The Raiders knocked off Red Oak in Tuesday night's semifinal matchup to earn their berth in this afternoon's state title game at the 'Dome with a stifling defensive effort, 50-31.
Each the Lady Thunderbirds and Lady Raiders are seeking their first ever state championship in school history this afternoon - Who will be cutting down the nets and hoisting the state title trophy?
(1) SA Wagner vs. Denton-Ryan : Texas UIL 5A-I state championship; live scoring,
