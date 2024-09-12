Lake Highlands vs. Flower Mound: Live score, updates of Texas high school football showdown (9/12/2024)
Flower Mound hosts Lake Highlands in a UIL 6A clash between perennial Dallas-Forth Worth metroplex winners in Week 3 of the 2024 Texas high school football season.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CT on Thursday and the game is being streamed live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).
SBLive reporter Buck Ringgold (@Buck_SBLiveOkla) is at Lake Highlands and will be providing live updates throughout the game from the press box and sidelines.
Scroll down for live score and game updates from kickoff to cleanup. Refresh this page for the latest.
FLOWER MOUND 7, LAKE HIGHLANDS 7 (2Q)
Refresh for latest.
SECOND QUARTER
- A big play by Lake Highlands, as QB Harrison Day airs it out, and receiver Jordan Hutchison lays out to make a diving catch at the Flower Mound 3. Wildcats knocking on the door.
FIRST QUARTER
- The first quarter comes to an end as both teams scored seven points.
- TOUCHDOWN LAKE HIGHLANDS: Wildcats answer back on their opening drive, going 72 yards in 12 plays. Facing a fourth-and-3 at the Flower Mound 16, Wildcat QB Harrison Day takes a keeper into the end zone. Aidan Delgado adds the PAT (7-7 | 2:11, 1st)
- TOUCHDOWN FLOWER MOUND: Flower Mound takes the opening kick and drives 76 yards for the game's first score, a 4-yard TD run from Marcus Simpson. PAT by Jackson Smith gives the Jaguars the early lead (Flower Mound, 7-0 | 8:05, 1st)
ABOUT LAKE HIGHLANDS (1-1)
The Wildcats narrowly lost to a solid Forney team in Week 1, 34-30, then responded with a blowout of winless North Garland in Week 2.
ABOUT FLOWER MOUND (2-0)
Flower Mound is off to a 2-0 start. In Week 1, it beat Bowie in a shootout, 50-48, then walloped Wylie 38-0 in Week 2.
—
-- Buck Ringgold | buck@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx