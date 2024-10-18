Lancaster vs. Duncanville football: Live score updates (10/18/2024)
Nationally-ranked Duncanville is back in action on the road against Lancaster Friday night, and the Panthers will be coming in with a full head of steam after handing DeSoto a 42-20 defeat a week ago.
The 5-0 Panthers rose to a season-high No. 3 in this week's SBLive/SI Top 25 national rankings on the heels of that game, which saw star quarterback Keelon Russell throw for 429 yards and six touchdowns.
Lancaster is 3-3 after a 30-21 win at Skyline last week. It was the Tigers third straight win after beginning the season 0-3.
LIVE TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
Follow along below for live updates once the game starts, with the kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT.
Refresh this page for the latest.
PREGAME
Keelon Russell put on a show last week with six touchdowns through the air, but he could not have done it without his main man, 5-star Oregon commit Dakorien Moore.
The nation’s No. 1-rated wide receiver tallied a season-high 241 yards and four touchdowns on just nine receptions, averaging nearly 27 yards per catch.
With the Tigers allowing 35 points to Cedar Hill two weeks ago, Duncanville's star duo could be poised to put on another show in Lancaster Friday night.
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:
Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Don't forget to bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.