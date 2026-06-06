2026 Texas UIL High School Baseball State Championship Scores, Live updates of 5A D2, Class 1A finals - June 6

The 2026 Texas high school baseballl state championships continue on Saturday with four title games following weather issues on Friday in Round Rock. The Class 5A Division 2 championship game was moved to Saturday from being the night game on Friday and will now start at 9 a.m.

The other three games schedule, Class 1A and the two Class 6A finals were shifted down.

The new schedule is Gordon vs. Groveton Centerville at noon; Austin Lake Travis vs. Keller at 3 p.m. and Tomball vs. Houston Memorial at 6 p.m.

High School On SI will update this page with final scores and postgame recaps throughout the day and throughout the UIL baseball championships.

How have we done on our predictions so far? Not great, but you can take a look at what we thought before Day 1.

Class 5A Division 2 finals

Lucas Lovejoy (33-6-1) vs. Mission Sharyland (38-5)

Who to watch for on the Lucas Lovejoy Leopards

Tyler Scarborough, jr, RHP, 11-0, Univeristy of Georgia pledge

Logan Corley, sr., LHP/OF, .426 batting average, 9-4 pitching; TCU signee

Maddox Hainline, sr., OF/RHP, .429 batting average

Lucas Smith, jr., C/1B, .390 batting average; Sam Houston State pledge

Jacob Thorpe, sr., INF, .500 batting average

Who to watch for on the Mission Sharyland Rattlers

Who to watch for on Mission Sharyland

Nic Valdez, sr., OF, .486 batting average, 54 hits, 30 RBI, 13 doubles; THSBCA State All-Star Game selection

Santiago Soto, sr., 1B, .424 batting average, 36 RBI, 39 hits

Luis Cienfuegos, sr., C, .398 batting average, 3 HR, 30 RBI, 37 hits

Luis Balderas, jr., 2B/RHP.436 batting average, 44 hits, 33 RBI, 13 doubles

Sergio Ibarra, sr., RHP, 9-1, 1.14 ERA, 85 K, 80 IP; Navarro College signee

Emilio Villarreal, so., LHP, 6-0, 0.74 ERA, 73 K, 47 IP

Class 1A finals

Gordon (23-4) vs. Groveton Centerville (23-1), Noon