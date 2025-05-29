Lexington vs. Coahoma in UIL Texas 3A Division II softball state final: preview, live scoring, updates
Coahoma’s run at a third straight UIL Class 3A Division II softball title will be tested by a newcomer on the big stage, as the Bulldogettes take on Lexington on Thursday at Red & Charline McCombs Field in Austin.
First pitch is slated for 4 p.m.
Coahoma (34-1) saw its 90-game winning streak snapped in the semifinals but bounced back to eliminate Sadler Consolidated and return to the title game. The defending champs have pitched 23 shutouts this season and allowed just 25 runs all year. Senior ace Hannah Wells leads the charge both in the circle (21-1, 0.46 ERA, 249 strikeouts) and at the plate (.608, 32 home runs, 78 RBI). She’s supported by a powerful lineup that includes Mia Clemmer (.654, 21 home runs), Avery Rodriguez (.536, 6 home runs), among several others capable of changing a game with one swing.
Lexington (26-8) is making its first-ever appearance at the state tournament. The Lady Eagles are built around sophomore pitcher Taylor Akin, who’s posted a 21-4 record and 1.50 ERA with 214 strikeouts in 163.1 innings. Lexington has won nine of 10 playoff games behind strong pitching and timely offense, including a three-game comeback win over East Bernard in the regional finals and a semifinal sweep of Jourdanton.
The Lady Eagles don't hit for a lot of power as a team team but have enough experience and balance throughout their order to create problems. The team is led offensively by Aubrie Mathews (.449), Averie Mathews (.353), Maya Bell (.386) and Avery Rodriguez (.404). They’ve leaned on their ability to win close games, with three playoff wins coming by two runs or fewer.
Coahoma has outscored its playoff opponents 50-6 and boasts two top-tier arms in Wells and Rodriguez, who is 11-0 with a 0.96 ERA in 51 innings. If Lexington is to pull the upset, it’ll likely take one of their cleanest games of the season.
