Live score updates: Aledo vs. Ryan in Texas high school football regional final (12/7/2024)

Get game updates from the playoff game between the Bearcats and the Raiders

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

Aledo quarterback Hauss Hejny scrambles with the ball against Abilene High during Friday's Region I-5A Div. I final in Stephenville Dec. 1, 2023. Final score was 56-21, Aledo.
Aledo quarterback Hauss Hejny scrambles with the ball against Abilene High during Friday's Region I-5A Div. I final in Stephenville Dec. 1, 2023. Final score was 56-21, Aledo. / Ronald W. Erdrich/Reporter-News / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Aledo Bearcats (12-1) play the Ryan Raiders (12-1) in a Texas high school football UIL Class 5A Division 1 regional final on Saturday at Crowley ISD Multi-Purpose.

The game is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

This page will be updated with scoring plays. Refresh the page for the latest update.

Aledo vs. Ryan Texas High School Football Playoffs Live Score Updates

First Quarter Updates

TOUCHDOWN RYAN! Nemo Warmate breaks off a 30-yard touchdown run. PAT is good, and the Raiders have struck first with 8:23 left in the first quarter. Ryan 7, Aledo 0

