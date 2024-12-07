Live score updates: Aledo vs. Ryan in Texas high school football regional final (12/7/2024)
Get game updates from the playoff game between the Bearcats and the Raiders
The Aledo Bearcats (12-1) play the Ryan Raiders (12-1) in a Texas high school football UIL Class 5A Division 1 regional final on Saturday at Crowley ISD Multi-Purpose.
The game is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.
This page will be updated with scoring plays. Refresh the page for the latest update.
First Quarter Updates
TOUCHDOWN RYAN! Nemo Warmate breaks off a 30-yard touchdown run. PAT is good, and the Raiders have struck first with 8:23 left in the first quarter. Ryan 7, Aledo 0
