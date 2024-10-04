Live score updates: Southlake Carroll vs. Keller in Texas high school football rivalry game
There's been a couple close games over the last 20 years between the Southlake Carroll Dragons and host Keller Indians. But most have been rather one-sided, including this series.
Friday doesn't figure to be much different. Kickoff is 7 p.m.
The Dragons (5-0) have won 14 straight in the series since 2004, including 56-10 last season. In 2022, the Indians just about broke the streak with a 38-35 win.
But considering how strong Carroll is this year — the Dragons are No. 7 in the SBLive Top 25 state rankings — this one figures to go back to the old ways. After a tough Carroll 26-21 win in 2011, the Dragons won by scores of 56-7, 52-12, 58-37, 56-14, 42-10 and 49-13 before the 2022 tussle.
Keller (3-2) has reasons for optimism. After starting 1-2, the Indians beat Bell (27-10) and Keller Central (14-8) the last two weeks. Senior quarterback Beckham Robinson has completed 65% of his passes for 756 yards and eight touchdowns and senior running back Kyle Owens has rushed for 396 more yards and two scores. Senior linebacker Andrew Jurasek has been a menace on defense with 52 tackles. The Indians also have a top recruit in TCU bound offensive tackle Kilian Registe (6-6, 300).
But Carroll, which has outscored oponents 240-116, is loaded with recruits, starting with Tennessee-bound tight end Jack Van Dorselaer, along with wide receiver Terry Shelton (Arizona), running back Riley Wormley (USC), safety Bo Onu (Baylor) and offensive lineman Trent Wilson (James Madison).
That's just the seniors.
From the junior class, wide receiver Brock Boyd and running back Davis Penn have multiple scholarship offers.
Penn will have to do the heavy lifting for the Dragons after Wormley injured his knee last week in a 44-7 win over over Timber Creek.
(Refresh for the latest updates once the game starts; the most recent updates will be at the top.)
FIRST QUARTER
