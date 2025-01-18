McDonald's All-American nominations: 44 Texas high school boys basketball players eligible
The nominations are in for the 2025 McDonald's All-American Games in New York features 45 high school boys basketball players from Texas are eligible to be chosen.
Nominees were revealed Wednesday on Instagram for the annual boys and girls games, which will be played April 1 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
The selection committee will narrow the list of nominees to 48 at a later date as the top 24 boys and the top 24 girls will be on the final rosters.
In last year’s game, the East team featured Liam McNeeley, a Plano native who went to Montverde Academy in Florida and the West had Dallas native Tre Johnson, who left Richardson Lake Highlands to go to Link Academy in Missouri.
Ron Holland from Duncanville was the last Texas native to play in the game for a Texas school — happening in 2023.
The list includes several prominent players, headlined by SMU signees Jermaine O’Neal Jr. and Jaden Toombs, as well as Houston signee Kingston Flemings, Duke signee Sheldon Henderson and TCU signee Kayden ‘Bugs’ Edwards.
Here are all 44 nominees for the boys game playing for Texas schools as a senior. If they have signed with a college, it is listed after their high school name.
Trent Andrews
Sawyer Batz, 6-2, G, Dallas Parish Episcopal
Matthew Bingham, 6-6, F, Huffman Hargrave
Elijah Black, 6-0, G, Jordan Fulshear
Trent Bowers, 6-6, G/F, North Richland Hills Birdville
Cameron Carroll, 6-2, South Grand Prairie (Rice)
Cam Cowgill, 6-2, G, San Antonio Brennan
Paul Dalcour, 6-1, G, Dallas Parish Episcopal
Aiden Disu, 6-6, F, Austin St. Michael’s Catholic (Holy Cross)
Kayden Edwards, 6-2, G, Duncanville (TCU)
Kingston Flemings, 6-3, G, San Antonio Brennan (Houston)
Camrin Garza, 6-1, G, San Antonio Jay
King Grace 6-5, G, Dallas Faith Family Academy of Oak Cliff (Mississippi State)
Shelton Henderson, 6-6, F, Bellaire (Duke)
Abram Hicks, 5-11, G, Burleson Centennial
Lucas Hobin, 6-8, F, Houston Strake Jesuit (Air Force)
Demetrius Holman, 6-0, G, Houston Northbrook
Jaden Holt, 5-8, G, Katy Episcopal
Jarrius Jackson Jr., 6-0, G, San Antonio Jay
Desmeon Jones II, 5-9, G, Lancaster
Victor Juarez, 6-0, G, Amarillo Palo Duro
Leroy Kelly IV, 6-2, G, Dallas Dynamic Prep (Oral Roberts)
Trae Lewis, 5-10, G, Conroe Grand Oaks
Dailon McCoy-Minor, 6-0, G, Rockwall BigTyme Prep Academy
Torrey Mitchell, G, 5-10, Dallas Parish Episcopal
Njoroge Nganga, 6-5, F, Rockwall BigTyme Prep Academy
Nathan Nguyen, 6-1, Houston St. Thomas Episcopal (Sam Houston State)
Jermaine O’Neal Jr., 6-4, F, Dallas Dynamic Prep (SMU)
Jimmy Odihiri, 5-11, G, Denton
Edison Onwe, 6-5, G, San Antonio Antonian Prep
Cameren Paul, 6-6, F, DeSoto (Mississippi State)
Devon ‘Kobi’ Pearson Jr., 6-8, F, Lancaster (Texas A&M-Corpus Christi)
Patton Pinkins, 6-5, G, Wollforth Frenship (Ole Miss)
Steven Ramirez, 6-4, F, Keller (Northern Colorado)
Tyrus Rathan-Mayes, 6-5, Houston Langham Creek (Wichita State)
Austin Reid
Jason Scott, 6-3, G, Houston Westbury Christian (Cal Poly)
Zac Sells, 5-9, G, Kountze
Caleb Steger, 6-4, G, Dallas Jesuit (Boston College)
Isaiah Stewart, 6-5, F, Rockwall BigTyme Sports Prep Academy
Jaden Toombs, 6-9, C, Dallas Dynamic Prep (SMU)
Nigel Walls, 6-10, F, Houston St. Francis Episcopal School (SMU)
Sebastian Williams-Adams, 6-8, F, Houston St. John’s (Auburn)
Didi Zanguim, 6-10, F, Houston Good Vision Academy