McDonald's All-American nominations: 44 Texas high school boys basketball players eligible

SMU, Duke, Houston and TCU signees among group of Lone Star State players nominated

Kountze guard Zac Sells goes up for a layup in a game against Lipan in the Tenaha ISD Holiday Hoops event on Dec. 28.
Kountze guard Zac Sells goes up for a layup in a game against Lipan in the Tenaha ISD Holiday Hoops event on Dec. 28. / Wayne Grubbs

The nominations are in for the 2025 McDonald's All-American Games in New York features 45 high school boys basketball players from Texas are eligible to be chosen.

Nominees were revealed Wednesday on Instagram for the annual boys and girls games, which will be played April 1 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The selection committee will narrow the list of nominees to 48 at a later date as the top 24 boys and the top 24 girls will be on the final rosters. 

In last year’s game, the East team featured Liam McNeeley, a Plano native who went to Montverde Academy in Florida and the West had Dallas native Tre Johnson, who left Richardson Lake Highlands to go to Link Academy in Missouri. 

Ron Holland from Duncanville was the last Texas native to play in the game for a Texas school — happening in 2023. 

The list includes several prominent players, headlined by SMU signees Jermaine O’Neal Jr. and Jaden Toombs, as well as Houston signee Kingston Flemings, Duke signee Sheldon Henderson and TCU signee Kayden ‘Bugs’ Edwards.

Here are all 44 nominees for the boys game playing for Texas schools as a senior. If they have signed with a college, it is listed after their high school name. 

Sawyer Batz, 6-2, G, Dallas Parish Episcopal 

Matthew Bingham, 6-6, F, Huffman Hargrave

Elijah Black, 6-0, G, Jordan Fulshear 

Trent Bowers, 6-6, G/F, North Richland Hills Birdville

Cameron Carroll, 6-2, South Grand Prairie (Rice) 

Cam Cowgill, 6-2, G, San Antonio Brennan

Paul Dalcour, 6-1, G, Dallas Parish Episcopal 

Aiden Disu, 6-6, F, Austin St. Michael’s Catholic (Holy Cross)

Kayden Edwards, 6-2, G, Duncanville (TCU)

Kingston Flemings, 6-3, G, San Antonio Brennan (Houston)

Camrin Garza, 6-1, G, San Antonio Jay 

King Grace 6-5, G, Dallas Faith Family Academy of Oak Cliff (Mississippi State)

Shelton Henderson, 6-6, F, Bellaire (Duke)

Abram Hicks, 5-11, G, Burleson Centennial 

Lucas Hobin, 6-8, F, Houston Strake Jesuit (Air Force)

Demetrius Holman, 6-0, G, Houston Northbrook 

Jaden Holt, 5-8, G, Katy Episcopal 

Jarrius Jackson Jr., 6-0, G, San Antonio Jay 

Desmeon Jones II, 5-9, G, Lancaster 

Victor Juarez, 6-0, G, Amarillo Palo Duro

Leroy Kelly IV, 6-2, G, Dallas Dynamic Prep (Oral Roberts)

Trae Lewis, 5-10, G, Conroe Grand Oaks 

Dailon McCoy-Minor, 6-0, G, Rockwall BigTyme Prep Academy

Torrey Mitchell, G, 5-10, Dallas Parish Episcopal 

Njoroge Nganga, 6-5, F, Rockwall BigTyme Prep Academy  

Nathan Nguyen, 6-1, Houston St. Thomas Episcopal (Sam Houston State)

Jermaine O’Neal Jr., 6-4, F, Dallas Dynamic Prep (SMU)

Jimmy Odihiri, 5-11, G, Denton

Edison Onwe, 6-5, G, San Antonio Antonian Prep 

Cameren Paul, 6-6, F, DeSoto (Mississippi State)

Devon ‘Kobi’ Pearson Jr., 6-8, F, Lancaster (Texas A&M-Corpus Christi)

Patton Pinkins, 6-5, G, Wollforth Frenship (Ole Miss)

Steven Ramirez, 6-4, F, Keller (Northern Colorado)

Tyrus Rathan-Mayes, 6-5, Houston Langham Creek (Wichita State)

Jason Scott, 6-3, G, Houston Westbury Christian (Cal Poly)

Zac Sells, 5-9, G, Kountze

Caleb Steger, 6-4, G, Dallas Jesuit (Boston College)

Isaiah Stewart, 6-5, F, Rockwall BigTyme Sports Prep Academy 

Jaden Toombs, 6-9, C, Dallas Dynamic Prep (SMU)

Nigel Walls, 6-10, F, Houston St. Francis Episcopal School (SMU)

Sebastian Williams-Adams, 6-8, F, Houston St. John’s (Auburn)

Didi Zanguim, 6-10, F, Houston Good Vision Academy  

