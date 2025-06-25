Montre Jackson Emerges as One of Nation’s Top DBs with 42 Offers and Elite Speed
From Freshman Phenom to National DB Prospect
After his eye-catching freshman season ended with an offer from Texas Tech, Montre Jackson decided to lock in more and work even harder to become better at his craft. As a result, Jackson has morphed into one of the best cornerbacks in the state of Texas and the nation at Lakeview Centennial in Garland, Texas which is known more for its basketball teams than their football squads.
Sophomore Numbers Spark National Attention
During his sophomore campaign, Jackson produced 35 tackles (21 solo), nine pass breakups and one interception while playing all over the secondary and now has 42 official D1 offers to his name as a result.
Versatility Drawing High-Major DB and Safety Offers
With his junior season on the horizon, many schools and scouts across the nation are very interested to see what Jackson has added to his game. As Jackson has developed a good reputation of constantly getting better each time he sees high level competition which has led to him being recruited as a DB who can transition to safety by a lot of Power 4 schools.
Competing with the Nation’s Best
“I feel my ranking has done nothing but have people put a target me which doesn’t bother me because I love getting peoples best so that I can keep improving,” Jackson said in his exclusive interview with High on SI. “This summer I went to the Under Armour camp, which is the biggest camp I’ve been to, and I did well with the only feedback I got is that I need to be a little better off coverage. At the same time, I know I belong because I was able to lock up Trenton Yancey who is a four-star receiver in my class.”
SEC, Big 12 Powers Among 42 Offers
To date, Jackson holds offers from LSU, Texas A&M, Tennessee and Arizona State just to name a few. Despite the shine to go with his ranking, the 6-1, 175-pound DB’s focus is to keep improving his all-around skill set while finding a great school which will fit his football and academic needs.
After running track this spring and clocking a personal best 10.39 in the 100-meter dash and 21.02 in the 200-meter, Jackson is adding top end speed to compliment his unique ability to play the ball in the air. Due to his versatile skill set and his ability to be a problem in the run and pass game, many scouts have compared Jackson to Devon Witherspoon a defensive back who was a first-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2023.
With so many offers and opportunities on the table Jackson’s college destination is anyone’s guess, but whoever is blessed to get him in their program will be getting a gem of a player who’s all about business and does his job at a high level.
Style of Play and Future Fit
“I’m a very physical corner who likes to get hands on people and make plays all over the field and in fact some coaches are asking me if I’m open to moving to safety to be a better fit in their system,” Jackson said. “My top five currently is LSU, OU, Tennessee, SMU and Texas A&M. The main things I’m looking for in a program is do they have a family atmosphere, what defense do they run, and do they have my major as I plan to shine in the classroom and on the field while being a leader everybody can count on.”