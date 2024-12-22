Vote: Who should be Texas Defensive High School Football Player of the Week? (12/22/2024)
A captivating 2024 Texas high school football postseason has come to an end.
During championship week, there were plenty of standout performers across the Lone Star State.
Here are High School on SI’s Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week nominees for Dec. 18-21. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below. Voting remains open until Sunday, Dec. 29, at 11:59 p.m. Central time.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email bob.lundeberg@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll are intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week candidates
1. Thompson Bennett, jr., Westlake
Bennett notched 14 total tackles as Westlake fell to North Crowley in the Class 6A Division I final, 50-21.
2. Luke Biagini, jr., Celina
Biagini finished with nine total tackles and an interception in Celina’s 55-21 Class 4A Division I title game win over Kilgore.
3. Brock Boddie, sr., Gunter
Boddie had a 62-yard pick-six as Gunter shut out Woodville in the Class 3A Division II final, 28-0.
4. William Chen, jr., Southlake Carroll
Chen recorded six total tackles (3.5 for loss) and a quarterback hurry in Southlake Carroll’s 24-17 loss to Vandegrift in the Class 6A Division II title game.
5. Carson Crawford, jr., Carthage
Crawford tallied nine total tackles (four for loss) and 2.5 sacks in Carthage’s 28-14 Class 4A Division II championship game win over La Vega. Carthage finished with seven sacks as a team.
6. Amin Elahmadi, sr., Highland Park
Elahmadi had 11 total tackles (one for loss) and a pass breakup in Highland Park’s 32-20 Class 5A Division I title game loss to Smithson Valley.
7. Hayden Farrell, sr., Gunter
Farrell also shined for Gunter, recording 11 total tackles and three sacks.
8. Laperrion Graves, jr., Kilgore
Graves tallied 10 total tackles (one for loss) against Celina.
9. Jerrion Hall, jr., Malakoff
Hall had 10 total tackles as Malakoff fell to Columbus in the Class 3A Division I title game, 48-14.
10. Cain Hayden, jr., Ganado
Hayden recorded five total tackles and two interceptions as Ganado downed Stamford in triple overtime for the Class 2A Division I title, 30-28. The junior also caught six passes for 102 yards and two scores.
11. Garrett Hess, jr., Muenster
Hess led the way with eight tackles in a 36-29 victory over Shiner that clinched the Class 2A Division II title.
12. Ryan Mallory, jr., Randle
Mallory had 12 total tackles (two for loss) as Randle downed South Oak Cliff if the Class 5A Division II final, 38-35.
13. John Schobel, sr., Columbus
Schobel, a TCU signee, piled up 10 total tackles, three sacks and a quarterback hurry in the rout of Malakoff.
14. Adam Scott, sr., Vandegrift
Scott dominated in Vandegrift’s win over Southlake Carroll with nine total tackles (one for loss) and a forced fumble.
15. Jaythan Traylor, sr., Woodville
Traylor starred in defeated for Woodville, finishing with 11 total tackles (2.5 for loss), one sack and one quarterback hurry.
16. Kaston Vega, sr., Stamford
Vega played well in the loss to Ganado, tallying 16 total tackles (two for loss) and a pass breakup. The senior also ran for 89 yards and two touchdown on 16 carries.
17. Triston Vesely, fr., Shiner
Vesely had 14 total tackles (2.5 for loss) and a pass breakup in the loss to Muenster.
—
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports