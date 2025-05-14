Texas high school softball playoffs: UIL Class 4A-6A regional final series matchups, brackets
Regional finals are happening across Texas this week, as we are down to the final eight teams in each division of the Class 4A-6A portion of the UIL Texas Class 4A-6A State Softball Playoffs.
This round of the tournament is slated to conclude by May 17, weather permitting. Winners of each regional finals series will advance to the state semifinal.
We had an exciting round of games and a wide array of standout performances last week in the regional semifinals.
Class 4A defending state champion Corpus Christi Calallen remains in the hunt to repeat as champs. They will take on Fredericksburg in Class 4A Division I this week, while 5A defending champion Melissa is still alive and will play Temple Lake Belton in Division I. There will be two new champions this season in Class 6A, as 2024 champions Weslaco got bounced in the area round in three games by Buda Johnson, who then advanced in their regional semifinal last week. Johnson will play San Antonio East Central in the 6A Division I regional final.
Be sure to check out the UIL Texas softball Class 1A-3A regional finals matchups and brackets, and follow High School On SI Texas for more stories, scores, brackets and updates.
UIL Texas high school softball Class 4A-6A regional finals matchups, brackets
(Games played by May 17)
Class 4A Division I
Quadrant 1
Andrews vs. Dumas
Quadrant 2
Sanger vs. Sulphur Springs
Quadrant 3
Liberty vs. Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville
Quadrant 4
Corpus Christi Calallen vs. Fredericksburg
Class 4A Division II
Quadrant 1
Snyder vs. Monahans
Quadrant 2
Canton vs. Aubrey
Quadrant 3
Robinson vs. Salado
Quadrant 4
Ingleside vs. Zapata
Class 5A Division I
Quadrant 1
Aledo vs. North Richland Hills Birdville
Quadrant 2
Melissa vs. Temple Lake Belton
Quadrant 3
Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill vs. Angleton
Quadrant 4
Leander vs. Spring Branch Smithson Valley
Class 5A Division II
Quadrant 1
Lubbock-Cooper vs. Grapevine
Quadrant 2
Leander Rouse vs. Liberty Hill
Quadrant 3
Montgomery Lake Creek vs. Nederland
Quadrant 4
Lucas Lovejoy vs. Hallsville
Class 6A Division I
Quadrant 1
Flower Mound vs. Plano East
Quadrant 2
Conroe vs. Waco Midway
Quadrant 3
League City Clear Springs vs. Humble Atascocita
Quadrant 4
Buda Johnson vs. San Antonio East Central
Class 6A Division II
Quadrant 1
Denton Guyer vs. Flower Mound Marcus
Quadrant 2
Tomball vs. Forney
Quadrant 3
Kingwood vs. League City Clear Creek
Quadrant 4
Round Rock Cedar Ridge vs. Dripping Springs