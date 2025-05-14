High School

Texas high school softball playoffs: UIL Class 4A-6A regional final series matchups, brackets

Check out regional finals series matchups and brackets for Texas high school softball Class 4A-6A State Softball Playoffs

Canton's Rylee Busby fires a pitch during Game 2 of a UIL Texas Class 4A Division II region semifinal series against Van Alstyne on May 9, 2025.
Canton's Rylee Busby fires a pitch during Game 2 of a UIL Texas Class 4A Division II region semifinal series against Van Alstyne on May 9, 2025.

Regional finals are happening across Texas this week, as we are down to the final eight teams in each division of the Class 4A-6A portion of the UIL Texas Class 4A-6A State Softball Playoffs.

This round of the tournament is slated to conclude by May 17, weather permitting. Winners of each regional finals series will advance to the state semifinal.

We had an exciting round of games and a wide array of standout performances last week in the regional semifinals.

Class 4A defending state champion Corpus Christi Calallen remains in the hunt to repeat as champs. They will take on Fredericksburg in Class 4A Division I this week, while 5A defending champion Melissa is still alive and will play Temple Lake Belton in Division I. There will be two new champions this season in Class 6A, as 2024 champions Weslaco got bounced in the area round in three games by Buda Johnson, who then advanced in their regional semifinal last week. Johnson will play San Antonio East Central in the 6A Division I regional final.

Be sure to check out the UIL Texas softball Class 1A-3A regional finals matchups and brackets, and follow High School On SI Texas for more stories, scores, brackets and updates.

UIL Texas high school softball Class 4A-6A regional finals matchups, brackets

(Games played by May 17)

Class 4A Division I

Quadrant 1

Andrews vs. Dumas

Quadrant 2

Sanger vs. Sulphur Springs

Quadrant 3

Liberty vs. Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville

Quadrant 4

Corpus Christi Calallen vs. Fredericksburg

Class 4A Division II

Quadrant 1

Snyder vs. Monahans

Quadrant 2

Canton vs. Aubrey

Quadrant 3

Robinson vs. Salado

Quadrant 4

Ingleside vs. Zapata

Class 5A Division I

Quadrant 1

Aledo vs. North Richland Hills Birdville

Quadrant 2

Melissa vs. Temple Lake Belton

Quadrant 3

Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill vs. Angleton

Quadrant 4

Leander vs. Spring Branch Smithson Valley

Class 5A Division II

Quadrant 1

Lubbock-Cooper vs. Grapevine

Quadrant 2

Leander Rouse vs. Liberty Hill

Quadrant 3

Montgomery Lake Creek vs. Nederland

Quadrant 4

Lucas Lovejoy vs. Hallsville

Class 6A Division I

Quadrant 1

Flower Mound vs. Plano East

Quadrant 2

Conroe vs. Waco Midway

Quadrant 3

League City Clear Springs vs. Humble Atascocita

Quadrant 4

Buda Johnson vs. San Antonio East Central

Class 6A Division II

Quadrant 1

Denton Guyer vs. Flower Mound Marcus

Quadrant 2

Tomball vs. Forney

Quadrant 3

Kingwood vs. League City Clear Creek

Quadrant 4

Round Rock Cedar Ridge vs. Dripping Springs

Texas UIL Class 4A-6A State Softball Championships brackets

Class 4A Division I

Class 4A Division II

Class 5A Division I

Class 5A Division II

Class 6A Division I

Class 6A Division II

Published
