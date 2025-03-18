High School

No. 1 recruit Aaliyah Chavez highlights Texas Basketball Coaches UIL Class 4A-6A girls high school all-state teams

With state champions crowned, Texas Association of Basketball Coaches has released its UIL girls all-state basketball teams

Lubbock Monterey senior Aaliyah Chavez highlights the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) UIL girls Class 4A-6A all-state teams.
Now that another exciting season of Texas high school girls basketball has come to a close, it’s time to honor the best of the best from around the state. The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) has announced its UIL all-state girls basketball teams, and we have the Class 4A-6A teams here.

Texas split its state championships into two divisions per class this season, so six state champions were crowned in Classes 4A-6A.

In Class 4A Division I, Decatur, Mabank, Waco La Vega and Fredericksburg reached the final four, with Decatur besting La Vega 53-41 for the 4A-I state crown. In 4A-II, Glen Rose, Dallas Lincoln, Bridge City and Cuero were in the final four, with Lincoln besting Cuero 60-32 for the state crown.

The 5A-I final four featured Denton Ryan, Red Oak, Georgetown and San Antonio Wagner, with Ryan besting Wagner 58-47 in the final. Lubbock Monterey won the 5A-II crown 64-35 over Liberty Hill, with Frisco Memorial and Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill also reaching the final four.

Houston Summer Creek won the Class 6A-I state title with a 52-49 win over Cedar Hill, with Plano East and Cibolo Steele reaching the semifinals. The 6A-II semifinalists were Fort Worth Boswell, Lancaster, Fort Bend Hightower and San Antonio Churchill. Boswell won the title with a 51-42 win over Hightower.

While many of the state’s finest players are honored here, none had a better year than Monterey senior Aaliyah Chavez. A 5-foot-11 guard and the nation’s No. 1 recruit for the 2025 class, she scored 1,451 points this season, ranking 10th all-time nationally in girls high school basketball for single-season scoring.

That performance earned her a spot on the West team at the 2025 McDonald’s High School All-American Game on April 1 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, and some of the country’s most prestigious season awards: 2025 McDonald’s High School All-American, 2024-2025 Naismith Girls Basketball First Team All-American, 2025 Naismith Girls High School Player of the Year Award, 2024-2025 Texas Girls Basketball Gatorade Player of the Year, and 2024-2025 Gatorade Girls National Player of the Year, among others.

Per tradition, TABC released the all-state lists into one combined class.

2024-2025 Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) UIL Class 4A-6A girls all-state teams

Class 4A

Style Brazile – Decatur

Arissa Carbonara – Cuero

Angela Carol – La Vega

Ar’Jayla Elder – Lincoln

Kambrie Graser – Canyon

Rilyn Grona – Fredericksburg

Alaysia Gude – La Vega

Kirsten Hartmann – Fredericksburg

Bree Hubbard – Godley

Kiera Matthews – Brock

Alli McAda – Sunnyvale

Lily Melton – Glen Rose

Olivia Moore – Hamshire-Fannett

Jada Patterson – Lincoln

Bralyn Peck – Decatur

Allison Rickman – Canton

Alexis Rynders – Glen Rose

Grace Spencer – Lincoln

Aniya Taylor – Jarrell

Jenna Warden – Silsbee

Class 5A

Charlotte Cavin – Frisco Wakeland

Aaliyah Chavez – Lubbock Monterey

Ambrosia Cole – Lubbock Monterey

Alaysia Cook – Randle

Margaret Croft – Flour Bluff

Kate Danner – Highland Park

Bella Edwards – Amarillo

Hope Edwards – Cedar Park

Makayla Ellison – Frisco Memorial

Reese Hoadley – Georgetown

Journee Hodges – Red Oak

Kaylin Jackson – Denton Ryan

Kinley Lewis – Denton Ryan

Gabriella Mundy – Liberty Hill

Soma Okolo – Leander Glenn

Pressley Powell – Frisco Memorial

LA Sneed – Wagner

Chaney Spencer – Lake Creek

Niyah Waters – Hendrickson

Class 6A

Bella Flemings – Brennan

Aniya Foy – Cinco Ranch

Jasmine Gipson – Duncanville

Nataliyah Gray – Alief Taylor

Samari Holman – Duncanville

Jada Jackson – Frenship

Rylan Jones – Cedar Hill

Saania Khawaja – Vanderift

Brooklyn King – Cedar Hill

Kayla King – Judson

Tamia King – Westlake

Ayla McDowell – Cypress Springs

Jamari Milton – North Crowley

Jemini Mitchell – Cypress Springs

Chandler Preston-Carver – FB Hightower

Mia Ramos – Brandeis

Arianna Robinson – Plano East

Landry Sherrer – Coppell

Kennedy Simpson – Summer Creek

Camille Williams – Boswell

