No. 1 recruit Aaliyah Chavez highlights Texas Basketball Coaches UIL Class 4A-6A girls high school all-state teams
Now that another exciting season of Texas high school girls basketball has come to a close, it’s time to honor the best of the best from around the state. The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) has announced its UIL all-state girls basketball teams, and we have the Class 4A-6A teams here.
Texas split its state championships into two divisions per class this season, so six state champions were crowned in Classes 4A-6A.
In Class 4A Division I, Decatur, Mabank, Waco La Vega and Fredericksburg reached the final four, with Decatur besting La Vega 53-41 for the 4A-I state crown. In 4A-II, Glen Rose, Dallas Lincoln, Bridge City and Cuero were in the final four, with Lincoln besting Cuero 60-32 for the state crown.
The 5A-I final four featured Denton Ryan, Red Oak, Georgetown and San Antonio Wagner, with Ryan besting Wagner 58-47 in the final. Lubbock Monterey won the 5A-II crown 64-35 over Liberty Hill, with Frisco Memorial and Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill also reaching the final four.
Houston Summer Creek won the Class 6A-I state title with a 52-49 win over Cedar Hill, with Plano East and Cibolo Steele reaching the semifinals. The 6A-II semifinalists were Fort Worth Boswell, Lancaster, Fort Bend Hightower and San Antonio Churchill. Boswell won the title with a 51-42 win over Hightower.
While many of the state’s finest players are honored here, none had a better year than Monterey senior Aaliyah Chavez. A 5-foot-11 guard and the nation’s No. 1 recruit for the 2025 class, she scored 1,451 points this season, ranking 10th all-time nationally in girls high school basketball for single-season scoring.
That performance earned her a spot on the West team at the 2025 McDonald’s High School All-American Game on April 1 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, and some of the country’s most prestigious season awards: 2025 McDonald’s High School All-American, 2024-2025 Naismith Girls Basketball First Team All-American, 2025 Naismith Girls High School Player of the Year Award, 2024-2025 Texas Girls Basketball Gatorade Player of the Year, and 2024-2025 Gatorade Girls National Player of the Year, among others.
Per tradition, TABC released the all-state lists into one combined class.
2024-2025 Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) UIL Class 4A-6A girls all-state teams
Class 4A
Style Brazile – Decatur
Arissa Carbonara – Cuero
Angela Carol – La Vega
Ar’Jayla Elder – Lincoln
Kambrie Graser – Canyon
Rilyn Grona – Fredericksburg
Alaysia Gude – La Vega
Kirsten Hartmann – Fredericksburg
Bree Hubbard – Godley
Kiera Matthews – Brock
Alli McAda – Sunnyvale
Lily Melton – Glen Rose
Olivia Moore – Hamshire-Fannett
Jada Patterson – Lincoln
Bralyn Peck – Decatur
Allison Rickman – Canton
Alexis Rynders – Glen Rose
Grace Spencer – Lincoln
Aniya Taylor – Jarrell
Jenna Warden – Silsbee
Class 5A
Charlotte Cavin – Frisco Wakeland
Aaliyah Chavez – Lubbock Monterey
Ambrosia Cole – Lubbock Monterey
Alaysia Cook – Randle
Margaret Croft – Flour Bluff
Kate Danner – Highland Park
Bella Edwards – Amarillo
Hope Edwards – Cedar Park
Makayla Ellison – Frisco Memorial
Reese Hoadley – Georgetown
Journee Hodges – Red Oak
Kaylin Jackson – Denton Ryan
Kinley Lewis – Denton Ryan
Gabriella Mundy – Liberty Hill
Soma Okolo – Leander Glenn
Pressley Powell – Frisco Memorial
LA Sneed – Wagner
Chaney Spencer – Lake Creek
Niyah Waters – Hendrickson
Class 6A
Bella Flemings – Brennan
Aniya Foy – Cinco Ranch
Jasmine Gipson – Duncanville
Nataliyah Gray – Alief Taylor
Samari Holman – Duncanville
Jada Jackson – Frenship
Rylan Jones – Cedar Hill
Saania Khawaja – Vanderift
Brooklyn King – Cedar Hill
Kayla King – Judson
Tamia King – Westlake
Ayla McDowell – Cypress Springs
Jamari Milton – North Crowley
Jemini Mitchell – Cypress Springs
Chandler Preston-Carver – FB Hightower
Mia Ramos – Brandeis
Arianna Robinson – Plano East
Landry Sherrer – Coppell
Kennedy Simpson – Summer Creek
Camille Williams – Boswell
