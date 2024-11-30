North Crowley vs. Coppell: Live score, updates from Texas high school football playoffs
Fresh off a historic victory over Permian, North Crowley (12-0) takes on Coppell (12-0) in the Regionals round of the Texas high school football playoffs.
Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT Saturday afternoon at Vernon Newsom Stadium in Mansfield.
The Panthers routed Permian 72-14 in the Area round. The 58-point loss was the worst in postseason history for the famed West Texas program.
Coppell also picked up an easy victory in the Area round, taking down Lake Highlands 38-10 last week.
Saturday’s winner advances to the quarterfinals.
Keep up with the North Crowley vs. Coppell game with live updates, in-game analysts and big play highlights.
North Crowley vs. Coppell Live Updates
Pregame
North Crowley offensive leaders: Senior quarterback Chris Jimerson (North Texas commit); Senior running back Daniel Bray (SMU commit); Senior running back Cornelius Warren (UNLV commit); Senior wide receiver Quentin Gibson (Colorado commit); Senior offensive lineman Henry Fenuku (Missouri commit)
Coppell offensive leaders: Senior quarterback Edward Griffin (182 of 237, 3,235 yards, 41 touchdowns, three interceptions, five rushing touchdowns, Baylor commit); Senior running back Omarion Mbakwe (158 carries, 919 yards, 13 touchdowns); Senior wide receiver Harry Hassmann (52 catches, 1,305 yards, 18 touchdowns, Arizona State commit); Senior wide receiver Tucker Cusano (59 catches, 1,046 yards, 17 touchdowns, Rice commit)
Coppell defensive leaders: Senior edge rusher Jonathan Cunningham (Texas commit); Senior linebacker Ja’Brelle Asberry (four Division I offers); Senior cornerback Draden Fullbright (double-digit Division I offers)
Coppell defensive leaders: Senior defensive lineman Blake Isbell Coppell (62 total tackles (16 for loss), nine sacks, Texas State commit); Senior linebacker Weston Polk (86 total tackles (15 for loss), four sacks, Kansas State commit); Senior safety Alex Kraus (97 total tackles (nine for loss), four sacks, four interceptions);
