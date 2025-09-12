North Crowley vs. Denton Guyer in Texas High School Top 25 Showdown: Live score updates, Sept. 12
Defending state champion North Crowley has escaped the first two weeks of the season with two close wins.
Now, the Panthers travel to Denton Guyer to face a traditional power in a Top-25-ranked showdown Friday night at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex.
North Crowley is regarded as one of the top teams in the state and country. The Panthers are No. 8 in the High School on SI’s national football rankings. In the High School on SI Texas poll, they are No. 1 and also No. 1 in the Power 25 Rankings. In the Associated Press/Dave Campbell’s Texas Football poll, the Panthers are No. 3 and Guyer is No. 23.
In the computer rankings, Guyer is No. 22 in the state — regardless of class.
What to know?
This is the fourth meeting between the two teams, dating back to 2004.
The Wildcats won in 2018 and 2019. Last year, the Fort Worth school posted a 49-28 win. North Crowley has won its last 18 games heading into this tilt after winning the Class 6A Division I title last December.
Who to know?
This game will have several Division I commits and some underclassmen who are uncommitted, but are ranked among the best in the state by various websites.
Here’s a breakdown of who may stand out on Friday night:
North Crowley
John Turntine III, OL, sr. — No. 54 recruit in country; 4th in Texas; 4th as offensive lineman on composite. He committed to Texas, one of his 36 offers.
Jeramie Cooper, TE, jr. — 3-star recruit; 23 offers from Power 4 schools
Aaron Bradshaw, S., sr. — Texas Tech pledge; 3-star recruit;
Hayes Cloutier, QB, jr. — Transfer from Inglewood, California; Played at Santa Margarita Catholic in 2024
Damarion Mays, WR, so. — Transfer Dallas Life Oak Cliff; 4-star recruit; 29 offers from Power 4 programs
G’yrell Smith, RB, jr. — Transfer from Forney
Kiante Ingram, RB., jr. — 3-star recruit; 7 offers from Power 4 programs; 3rd year on varsity
Guyer
Kaedyn Cobbs, RB/LB, sr. — Illinois pledge; 3-star recruit
Ryder Garcia, LB, sr. — Offers from North Texas, Air Force, Army, Arkansas State, Navy
Corbin Glasco, WR, sr. — Kansas pledge; 3-star recruit
Khyren Haywood, DL, jr. — 3-star recruit; 27 offers from Power 4 schools
Zane Rowe, TE/DE, jr. — 4-star recruit; 35 offers from Power 4 schools; 3-year starter
Zephyr Kreye, QB, jr. — Offers from TCU, Oklahoma State, North Texas, Houston, Texas Tech, UTEP
