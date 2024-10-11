North Shore leads Goose Creek Memorial: Live score, updates of Texas high school football (10/10/2024)
Nationally ranked North Shore hosts Goose Creek Memorial in a 2024 Texas high school football district showdown on Thursday.
4Q (LIVE): NORTH SHORE 70, GOOSE CREEK MEMORIAL 0
3Q
-- TOUCHDOWN, North Shore! Another Deblanc gets in the mix. This time, Kaleb Bailey hits Kendrick Deblanc for a 14-yard TD. (North Shore, 63-0 | 2:00)
-- TOUCHDOWN, North Shore! It's fireworks abound out of the halftime break. Nigel Pringle houses a 90-yard kickoff for touchdown and the Mustangs take an even more commanding lead. (North Shore, 56-0 | 11:00)
2Q
-- TOUCHDOWN, North Shore! Deion Deblanc finds the endzone for a second time, this one via a 26-yard reception from Kaleb Bailey. (North Shore, 49-0 | 1:00)
-- TOUCHDOWN, North Shore! Kaleb Bailey hits Cameron Smith again for a touchdown, this time from 14 yards out. (North Shore, 42-0 | 6:00)
-- TOUCHDOWN, North Shore! Acan Brown rushes nine yards in to give the Mustangs a comfortable first half advantage. (North Shore, 35-0 | 9:00)
1Q
-- TOUCHDOWN, North Shore! The nationally ranked side here is showing its cards and they're devastating. Kaleb Bailey rushes nine yards for his first score on the ground and the Mustangs are rolling. (28-0, North Shore | 2:00)
-- TOUCHDOWN, North Shore! Mustangs receiver Cameron Smith hails in a one-yard pass from Kaleb Bailey to go up three scores. (21-0, North Shore | 4:00)
-- TOUCHDOWN, North Shore! Just like that, Dasean Royal returns a fumble three yards for touchdown and the Mustangs have two touchdowns in rapid succession. (North Shore, 14-0 | 7:00)
-- TOUCHDOWN, North Shore! Deion Deblanc breaks loose for a 45-yard rushing touchdown to get the Mustangs on the board. (North Shore, 7-0 | 7:00)
About No. 3 North Shore (5-0)
The Mustangs boast the nation's No. 1 corner, Ohio State commit Devin Sanchez. Senior QB Kaleb Bailey is a four-year starter, who through five games is 45 of 63 passing (71.4 percent) for 871 yards, 10 TDs and five INTs in addition to two rushing touchdowns and 178 more yards. Four-star Colorado commit Quanell X Farrakhan Jr. has 13 receptions 329 yards (25.3 yards per catch) and four TDs. D'Andre Hardeman Jr. has 252 rushing yards on 35 carries and 3 TDs.
About Goose Creek Memorial (0-6)
The Patriots are winless through six weeks.
