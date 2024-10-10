Top 25 Texas high school football scores, Thursday updates
Week 7 of the 2024 Texas high school football season kicks off and two of the top teams in Texas are in action on Thursday.
North Shore takes on Goose Creek Memorial at 7 p.m. and Westlake takes on Austin at 7:30 p.m. (Central time). Both teams are nationally ranked.
Here is how every team in the Top 25 fared in Week 7:
TOP 25 TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL TRACKER
1. Duncanville (4-0) at No. 4 DeSoto (4-1), Friday
It's the game of the year. Nationally ranked DeSoto hosts Duncanville, the No. 1 team in Texas. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Eagle Stadium in DeSoto. Duncanville and DeSoto aren't just two of the top teams in the country. They're neighbors, and UIL 6A District 11 foes.
2. North Crowley (5-0) vs. Lake Ridge (1-4), Friday
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Follow live.
3. North Shore (5-0) vs. Goose Creek (0-6), Thursday
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in Galena Park. Follow live.
4. DeSoto (4-1) vs. No. 1 Duncanville (4-0), Friday
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Follow live.
5. Atascocita (5-0) vs. Humble (4-1), Friday
The Eagles are nationally ranked and on a roll. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Follow live.
6. Austin Westlake (4-1) vs. Austin (3-3), Thursday
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Follow live.
7. Southlake Carroll (6-0) at Keller (4-3), Friday
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Follow live.
8. Lake Travis (5-0) vs. Del Valle (3-4), Friday
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Follow live.
9. Port Neches-Groves (5-0) vs. Splendora (2-3), Friday
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Follow live.
10. Alamo Heights (6-0) vs. Victoria West (6-0), Friday
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Follow live.
11. Summer Creek (4-1) at King (3-2), Friday
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Follow live.
12. Cibolo-Steele (5-1) at Judson (1-4), Friday
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Follow live.
13. Coppell (5-0) vs. Little Elm (0-5), Friday
After beating Denton Guyer, kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Follow live.
14. Aledo (4-1) at Granbury (1-5), Friday
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Follow live.
15. Denton Ryan (4-1) vs. Richland (6-0), Friday
The Raiders will look to rebound from a Week 6 loss to Aledo against an undefeated 5A District 3 foe. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Follow live and watch on the NFHS Network.
16. Katy (4-1) vs. Katy Taylor, (2-4), Thursday
The Tigers are back in action after a bye and only sport a loss to No. 5 Atascocita. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Follow live.
17. South Oak Cliff (4-2) vs. Wilson (5-1), Thursday
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Follow live.
18. Frisco Lone Star (6-0) on BYE
Five-star running back Davian Groce and the Rangers are back in action on Oct. 18 against Sherman.
19. A&M Consolidated (5-0) vs. Lehman (0-6), Friday
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Follow live.
20. Texarkana Texas (6-0) at Whitehouse (2-4), Friday
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Follow live.
21. Texarkana Texas (6-0) at Whitehouse (2-4), Friday
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Follow live.
22. Fulshear (6-0) vs. Foster (2-4), Friday
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Follow live.
23. Willis (6-0) vs. New Caney (1-5), Friday
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Follow live.
24. Fort Bend Ridge Point (4-1) on BYE
The Panthers are back in action on Oct. 19 at 11 a.m. against Fort Bend Dulles.
25. Highland Park (5-1) on BYE
The Scots are back in action against Joshua on Oct. 18 at 7 p.m.
DOWNLOAD THE SBLIVE APP
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx