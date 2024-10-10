High School

Top 25 Texas high school football scores, Thursday updates

Follow live as the best teams in Texas kick off Week 7 across Lone Star State

Westlake receiver Cal Livengood (10) evades tackles during the game against Akins at Westlake High School on Thursday, October. 3, 2024.
Week 7 of the 2024 Texas high school football season kicks off and two of the top teams in Texas are in action on Thursday.

North Shore takes on Goose Creek Memorial at 7 p.m. and Westlake takes on Austin at 7:30 p.m. (Central time). Both teams are nationally ranked.

Here is how every team in the Top 25 fared in Week 7:

TOP 25 TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL TRACKER

1. Duncanville (4-0) at No. 4 DeSoto (4-1), Friday

It's the game of the year. Nationally ranked DeSoto hosts Duncanville, the No. 1 team in Texas. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Eagle Stadium in DeSoto. Duncanville and DeSoto aren't just two of the top teams in the country. They're neighbors, and UIL 6A District 11 foes.

2. North Crowley (5-0) vs. Lake Ridge (1-4), Friday

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Follow live.

3. North Shore (5-0) vs. Goose Creek (0-6), Thursday

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in Galena Park. Follow live.

4. DeSoto (4-1) vs. No. 1 Duncanville (4-0), Friday

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Follow live.

5. Atascocita (5-0) vs. Humble (4-1), Friday

The Eagles are nationally ranked and on a roll. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Follow live.

6. Austin Westlake (4-1) vs. Austin (3-3), Thursday

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Follow live.

7. Southlake Carroll (6-0) at Keller (4-3), Friday

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Follow live.

8. Lake Travis (5-0) vs. Del Valle (3-4), Friday

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Follow live.

9. Port Neches-Groves (5-0) vs. Splendora (2-3), Friday

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Follow live.

10. Alamo Heights (6-0) vs. Victoria West (6-0), Friday

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Follow live.

11. Summer Creek (4-1) at King (3-2), Friday

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Follow live.

12. Cibolo-Steele (5-1) at Judson (1-4), Friday

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Follow live.

13. Coppell (5-0) vs. Little Elm (0-5), Friday

After beating Denton Guyer, kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Follow live.

14. Aledo (4-1) at Granbury (1-5), Friday

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Follow live.

15. Denton Ryan (4-1) vs. Richland (6-0), Friday

The Raiders will look to rebound from a Week 6 loss to Aledo against an undefeated 5A District 3 foe. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Follow live and watch on the NFHS Network.

16. Katy (4-1) vs. Katy Taylor, (2-4), Thursday

The Tigers are back in action after a bye and only sport a loss to No. 5 Atascocita. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Follow live.

17. South Oak Cliff (4-2) vs. Wilson (5-1), Thursday

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Follow live.

18. Frisco Lone Star (6-0) on BYE

Five-star running back Davian Groce and the Rangers are back in action on Oct. 18 against Sherman.

19. A&M Consolidated (5-0) vs. Lehman (0-6), Friday

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Follow live.

20. Texarkana Texas (6-0) at Whitehouse (2-4), Friday

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Follow live.

22. Fulshear (6-0) vs. Foster (2-4), Friday

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Follow live.

23. Willis (6-0) vs. New Caney (1-5), Friday

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Follow live.

24. Fort Bend Ridge Point (4-1) on BYE

The Panthers are back in action on Oct. 19 at 11 a.m. against Fort Bend Dulles.

25. Highland Park (5-1) on BYE

The Scots are back in action against Joshua on Oct. 18 at 7 p.m.

Published
