North Shore leads Humble: Live score, updates of Texas high school football tilt (9/26/2024)

Follow live as nationally ranked Mustangs take on district foe in Week 5 of UIL football season

Andy Buhler

D'Andre Hardeman is lifted up in celebration by a teammate in North Shore's 2023 win over Westfield.
D'Andre Hardeman is lifted up in celebration by a teammate in North Shore's 2023 win over Westfield. / Photo by Rob August, SBLive

Nationally ranked North Shore takes on Humble in a 2024 Texas high school football Week 5 showdown in the Houston area on Thursday night.

Can Humble disrupt a 28-game home win streak?

The game is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff (Central time) and will be broadcast live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).

Follow live and refresh this page for updates live in the moment and as it happens.

2Q (LIVE): NORTH SHORE 28, HUMBLE 0

Refresh for the latest.

2Q

-- North Shore is rolling. Bailey, Hardemann and company are moving the ball with apparent ease and find themselves inside the 25 in scoring position.

1Q

-- TOUCHDOWN, North Shore! Bailey hits D'Andre Hardemann for a short score on the ground in the final minute of the first quarter. (North Shore, 14-0 | 0:25)

-- Long haul by North Shore! Kaleb Bailey hits Dorien Barnes in one-on-one coverage puts the Mustangs at Humble's 25-yard-line.

-- TOUCHDOWN, North Shore! Kaleb Bailey takes a two-yard TD run in and the Mustangs strike first midway through the opening quarter. (North Shore, 7-0 | 7:00)

ABOUT NORTH SHORE (4-0)

After a Week 4 Bye, the undefeated Mustangs start 6A District 23 play at home against undefeated Humble. North Shore is the No. 8 ranked team in the country, the No. 3 ranked team in Texas.

The Mustangs are led by Devin Sanchez, the nation's No. 1 rated corner and an Ohio State commit.

ABOUT HUMBLE (3-0)

