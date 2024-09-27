North Shore leads Humble: Live score, updates of Texas high school football tilt (9/26/2024)
Nationally ranked North Shore takes on Humble in a 2024 Texas high school football Week 5 showdown in the Houston area on Thursday night.
Can Humble disrupt a 28-game home win streak?
The game is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff (Central time) and will be broadcast live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).
Follow live and refresh this page for updates live in the moment and as it happens.
2Q (LIVE): NORTH SHORE 28, HUMBLE 0
Refresh for the latest.
2Q
-- North Shore is rolling. Bailey, Hardemann and company are moving the ball with apparent ease and find themselves inside the 25 in scoring position.
1Q
-- TOUCHDOWN, North Shore! Bailey hits D'Andre Hardemann for a short score on the ground in the final minute of the first quarter. (North Shore, 14-0 | 0:25)
-- Long haul by North Shore! Kaleb Bailey hits Dorien Barnes in one-on-one coverage puts the Mustangs at Humble's 25-yard-line.
-- TOUCHDOWN, North Shore! Kaleb Bailey takes a two-yard TD run in and the Mustangs strike first midway through the opening quarter. (North Shore, 7-0 | 7:00)
ABOUT NORTH SHORE (4-0)
After a Week 4 Bye, the undefeated Mustangs start 6A District 23 play at home against undefeated Humble. North Shore is the No. 8 ranked team in the country, the No. 3 ranked team in Texas.
The Mustangs are led by Devin Sanchez, the nation's No. 1 rated corner and an Ohio State commit.
ABOUT HUMBLE (3-0)
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.
For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx