North Shore vs. King: Live score, updates of Texas high school football showdown (11/1/2024)
If ever there was a trip game, this would be it.
North Shore, the nation's No. 7 team coming off a wildly entertaining and dramatic 27-23 win t Atascocita, plays a home game Friday against a team it has never lost to.
The Mustangs host King (4-4) with a 7 p.m. (local) kickoff time.
The teams have met nine times since 2016, all North Shore wins by a combined count of 355-74. The last three sesons, King has mnaged nine total points.
North Shore (8-0) is led by Ohio State-bound cornerback Devin Sanchez, a 5-star recruit rated the No. 2 senior player in Texas by 247Sports. Other college bound seniors for the Mustangs are linebacker Charles Ross (LSU, No. 12 ranked Texas recruit), wide receiver Quanell X Farrakhan Jr. (Colorado, No. 42), offensive tackle Jordan Fields (Pittsburg, No. 116), receiver Deion Deblanc (No. 150), athlete Nigel Pringle (Arkansas, No 170) and running back D'Andre Hardeman Jr. (Rice, No. 239).
Hardeman leads the Mustangs in rushing at 422 on just 56 carries (7.5 per carry), as the North Shore definitely spreds the wealth. Four others have rushed for at lest 128 yards. The Mustangs, behind senior QB Kaleb Bailey has passed for 1,633 yards and rushed for 1,562, meaning they are extremely well balanced. Bailey has completed 77 of 100 passes for 1,272 yards and 16 touchdowns.
King (4-4) is led by 1,000-yard rusher Dionne Simms (116 carries, 1,031 yards, 13 TDs).
LIVE SCORING: NORTH SHORE VS. KING
FIRST QUARTER