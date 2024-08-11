Predicting Texas High School football district winners, sleepers: Class 5A, Districts 1 to 16
The fall football season in Texas is mere weeks away and SBLive is taking a look at the top teams, players and most compelling storylines across the state entering 2024.
We're going district by district — starting with 6A District 1-16 and Districts 17-32 — to break down which teams returning pack the biggest punch and which are flying under the radar.
Here is the predicted district winner and a sleeper for UIL class 5A Division I Districts 1-16.
Which team will win its respective district title? Which will make the most noise and grab one of the four playoff spots?
Scroll down for 5A District 1-16 picks:
5A DISTRICT 1
Winner: El Paso Americas Trailblazers (6-5)
After being in 6A, the team should do well in a 4-team district. Junior RB Cam’Ron Johnson ran for 612 yards and 7 scores last year.
Sleeper: El Paso El Dorado Aztecs (1-9)
They will automatically make the playoffs in the district after moving down from 6A. They return 15 starters, including junior RB Ryan Estrada, who ran for 10 scores and 809 yards.
—
5A DISTRICT 2
Winner: Abilene Eagles (11-3)
Wideout Rylan Bradford did a little bit of everything last year, averaging 15 yards per catch and 30 yards per carry with 16 total touchdowns.
Sleeper: Lubbock Coronado Mustangs (2-8)
LB Zakavian Washington racked up 109 tackles and is a returning all-stater.
—
5A DISTRICT 3
Winner: Aledo Bearcats (16-0)
The defending state champions lost some key pieces, but return Raycine Guillory Jr., who excelled running and catching the ball. He recently recommitted from Texas.
Sleeper: Azle Hornets (3-7)
The Hornets feature 16 returning starters and 10 on offense — including RB Hagen Hughes, who ran for 747 yards in 2023.
—
5A DISTRICT 4
Winner: Fort Worth Arlington Heights Yellow Jackets (7-4)
Junior Caynan James is a three-year starter who had 60 tackles and 7 sacks last year.
Sleeper: Fort Worth Paschal Panthers (3-7)
The Panthers are another team that dropped from 6A and could be more competitive. QB JashaunThomas threw for 1,251 yards and had 20 total TDs last year.
—
5A DISTRICT 5
Winner: Frisco Lone Star Rangers (10-2)
Winners of at least 9 games in five of the last year 6, they are loaded with 15 starters back. Texas Tech pledge WR Bryson Jones had 1,120 yards and 15 scores last year.
Sleeper: Frisco Raccoons (6-5)
There’s 17 starters back from a playoff team, including DT Jomarye Tucker, who had 66 tackles, 10 TFL and 5 sacks.
—
5A DISTRICT 6
Winner: Carrollton Newman Smith Trojans (8-3)
One of only two teams with a winning record last year, the Trojans have 9 starters back. S Markis Williams was an all-district defensive back who had 53 tackles last year.
Sleeper: Dallas Molina Jaguars (4-6)
QB/DB Adan Ochoa threw of 2,097 yards and 19 touchdowns and added 32 tackles as a two-way starter. He’s one of 19 starters back.
—
5A DISTRICT 7
Winner: Highland Park Scots (11-2)
Dropping down from 6A after 11 wins makes them an instant contender in Class 5A-DI. Brown University pledge Jack Morse is a returning all-stater and a district defensive MVP.
The East Texas squad went from two wins to six last year. There’s 13 starters back, headlined by LB D’Canaan Sueing, who had 116 tackles in 2023.
—
5A DISTRICT 8
Winner: Lake Belton Broncos (8-3)
The squad returns 13 starters and returns 4-5A Division 1 Newcomer of the Year in QB Eli Macarenas, who threw for 2,579 yards and 31 touchdowns, while he rushed for 308 yards and 10 scores.
Sleeper: Georgetown East View Patriots (4-6)
The Patriots went from 1 win to 4 last year. QB Ty Blair, who threw for 2,411 yards and 24 touchdowns, returns.
—
5A DISTRICT 9
Winner: Port Arthur Memorial Titans (8-3)
The Titans return 13 total starters including junior RB Amantae Martin, a 3-star recruit who had 1,050 yards and 11 scores in 2023.
Sleeper: Galveston Ball Golden Tornadoes (9-2)
The team moves from a Houston-area district and lost two games last year by a combined 13 points. DB/RB Jonah Williams is one of the top recruits in the country and is a weapon that had 20 total touchdowns last year.
—
5A DISTRICT 10
Winner: Houston Madison Marlins (6-5)
There’s nine defensive starters back among the 14 back including LB Courtland Riley (51 tackles), DB Damien Duckworth (49) and Deante Williams (45).
Sleeper: Houston Milby Buffaloes (4-6)
They haven’t been to the playoffs since 2000, but have 13 total starters back, many 3-year starters. DE Anthony Arroyo had 76 tackles and 5 sacks last year.
—
5A DISTRICT 11
Winner: LaPorte Bulldogs (8-3)
The Bulldogs return 17 starters, which bodes well to build on last year’s playoff trip — the first since 2017. RB Ricky Sandolph racked up 1,075 yards and 23 touchdowns last year.
Sleeper: Friendswood Mustangs (5-5)
Had a 1-win improvement and lost twice by a field goal last year. There are 10 starters who are back, led by LB Caleb Allen. He’s a two-time first-team all-district pick who had 100 tackles last year.
—
5A DISTRICT 12
Winner: Pflugerville Weiss Wolves (9-2)
QB Jax Brown, the 12-6A co-offensive MVP, is coming off a season where he threw for 2,860 yards and 33 touchdowns. He’s committed to New Mexico State
Sleeper: Austin Anderson Trojans (4-6)
New to the district, the Trojans return 15 starters, including TCU pledge Ed Small, who had 1,164 yards receiving and 20 touchdowns.
—
5A DISTRICT 13
Winner: Smithson Valley Rangers (14-2)
The Rangers were in the state title game last year and return 8 starters. DL Hudson Woods (6-3, 200) had 67 tackles and 14 sacks as a sophomore.
Sleeper: New Braunfels Unicorns (6-5)
The Unicorns drop down from Class 6 and will have 7 starters back. LB Mikah Gonzales had 133 tackles last fall.
—
5A DISTRICT 14
Winner: San Antonio Southwest Dragons (9-2)
Idaho pledge Tyson Been had 362 yards rushing with 5 touchdowns and had 90 tackles and 5 interceptions last year. He’s one of 16 starters back.
Sleeper: Laredo Nixon Mustangs (6-4)
Secured the first winning season since 2017. There are 14 starters this fall, including LB Pablo DeLeon, who had 96 stops last year.
—
5A DISTRICT 15
Winner: PSJA North Raiders (12-1)
The defense returns 7 of 11 starters, including two with more than 100 tackles last year: Steven Garza (109) and Jesse Montez (114).
Sleeper: PSJA Memorial Wolverines (7-4)
QB Ryan Reyna ran for 704 yards and 13 touchdowns and threw for 525 yards and 10 scores last season. He’s one of 16 starters back for the Wolverines.
—
5A DISTRICT 16
Winner: Edinburg Vela Sabercats (10-2)
They have won 10 or more in the last three years. The Sabercats return 13 starters. DL Ethan Delgado was the district newcomer of the year last year.
The Eagles have a 1-2 punch at WR in Christopher Kirk (42/729/7) and Shelby Sital (51/714/7) back for QB Diego Salinas, who threw for 2,067 yards and 19 TDs in 2023.
-- Cody Thorn | @sblivetx