High School

San Antonio Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 9, 2026

Get San Antonio area schedules and scores as the 2026 Texas high school boys basketball season continues on Friday, January 9

Spencer Swaim

Reagan County's Kason Brown (23) lays the ball in over the Colorado City defense in a matchup at the Junell Center in San Angelo, Texas, on Tuesday Feb. 20, 2024
Reagan County's Kason Brown (23) lays the ball in over the Colorado City defense in a matchup at the Junell Center in San Angelo, Texas, on Tuesday Feb. 20, 2024 / Paul Witwer/Standard-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

There are 33 games scheduled across the San Antonio metro area on Friday, January 9. You can follow every game live on our San Antonio Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.

San Antonio High School Boys Basketball Schedule - January 9, 2026

Some of the marquee matchups of the evening featuring some of Texas's top teams are as follows:

Madison (9–7) vs Clark (6–9) — 4:30 PM

Sinton (3–13) vs Gonzales (7–7) — 5:00 PM

Warren (6–6) vs Sotomayor (10–9) — 5:30 PM

Holmes (9–9) vs O’Connor (8–10) — 5:30 PM

Devine (13–9) vs Floresville (13–5) — 5:45 PM

Pleasanton (9–7) vs Uvalde (8–7) — 6:00 PM

Somerset (9–8) vs Pearsall (12–7) — 6:00 PM

Vanguard Christian (0–0) vs Fredericksburg (12–5) — 6:00 PM

Stevens (8–4) vs Brennan (13–2) — 6:00 PM

Cuero (5–8) vs Karnes City (1–1) — 6:15 PM

McCollum (4–11) vs Southwest Legacy (13–6) — 6:30 PM

Young Men’s Leadership Academy (5–7) vs San Antonio Memorial (1–9) — 6:30 PM

Smithson Valley (3–9) vs Veterans Memorial (12–3) — 6:30 PM

Seguin (5–6) vs Highlands (14–5) — 6:30 PM

Lanier (10–5) vs Brackenridge (6–10) — 6:30 PM

Boerne-Champion (8–3) vs Tivy (6–8) — 6:30 PM

Boerne (7–7) vs New Braunfels (16–4) — 6:30 PM

Bandera (6–5) vs Blanco (1–2) — 6:30 PM

United South (7–2) vs Medina Valley (12–5) — 7:00 PM

Judson (15–3) vs Steele (11–3) — 7:00 PM

Harlan (8–5) vs Taft (5–9) — 7:00 PM

Alamo Heights (10–1) vs Wagner (2–11) — 7:00 PM

East Central (10–2) vs San Marcos (8–9) — 7:00 PM

Clemens (11–3) vs Canyon (8–2) — 7:00 PM

Brandeis (15–3) vs Churchill (2–13) — 7:00 PM

Lee (6–8) vs Roosevelt (2–11) — 7:30 PM

Poteet (2–9) vs Natalia (0–1) — 7:30 PM

Reagan (7–7) vs Johnson (7–7) — 7:30 PM

United (7–11) vs Eagle Pass (0–12) — 7:30 PM

Southside (1–14) vs MacArthur (6–9) — 7:30 PM

Smithville (0–12) vs Navarro (6–6) — 7:30 PM

John F. Kennedy (3–10) vs Marion (5–2) — 7:30 PM

Canyon Lake (9–7) vs Comfort (0–2) — 7:30 PM

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.

More Boys Basketball Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Spencer Swaim
SPENCER SWAIM

Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.

Home/Texas