San Antonio Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - November 6-November 8, 2025
There are 55 games scheduled across the San Antonio metro area on Thursday, November 6, Friday, November 7, and Saturday, November 8, including many games featuring statewide top teams. You can follow every game live on our San Antonio Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend feature many of Texas' top-ranked teams on each of the three days this weekend. Look out for Steele vs Johnson at battling it out on Friday.
San Antonio High School Football Schedule - Thursday, November 6, 2025
There are five games scheduled across the San Antonio metro area on Thursday, October 6. There are also games featuring ranked teams, highlighted by Smithson Valley vs MacArthur. You can follow every game on our San Antonio Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Smithson Valley (7-1) 16, Victoria East (1-9) 7:00 PM
New Braunfels (7-2) vs. Wagner (3-7) 7:00 PM
Highlands (1-9) vs. Brackenridge (2-8) 7:00 PM
Brandeis (5-2) vs. Reagan (5-4) 7:00 PM
Steele (8-1) vs. Johnson (3-5) 7:30 PM
San Antonio High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7, 2025
There are 47 games scheduled across the San Antonio metro area on Friday, October 7. There are multiple games that feature ranked teams, highlighted by Warren vs Brennan. You can follow every game on our San Antonio Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Cornerstone Christian (1-1) vs. Legacy School of Sport Sciences (0-4) 7:00 PM
Center Point (2-6) vs. D'Hanis (3-3) 7:00 PM
Junction (9-0) vs. Sabinal (4-4) 7:00 PM
Shiner (9-0) vs. Yorktown (7-2) 7:00 PM
Falls City (5-4) vs. Pettus (1-8) 7:00 PM
Charlotte (2-6) vs. Louise (2-7) 7:00 PM
Natalia (4-5) vs. Young Men's Leadership Academy (0-5) 7:00 PM
Poth (8-1) vs. Dilley (4-5) 7:00 PM
Stockdale (7-2) vs. Nixon-Smiley (5-4) 7:00 PM
Karnes City (6-3) vs. Cotulla (5-4) 7:00 PM
Blanco (7-2) vs. Comfort (5-4) 7:00 PM
Randolph (3-5) vs. Luling (1-7) 7:00 PM
Jourdanton (6-3) vs. Lytle (4-5) 7:00 PM
Llano (8-1) vs. Ingram Moore (5-4) 7:00 PM
Hondo (7-2) vs. Poteet (2-7) 7:00 PM
Yoakum (7-2) vs. Hallettsville (3-6) 7:00 PM
Goliad (7-2) vs. West Oso (5-4) 7:00 PM
Marion (4-3) vs. Florence (0-9) 7:00 PM
Crystal City (9-1) vs. Cole (3-6) 7:00 PM
Uvalde (3-6) vs. John F. Kennedy (1-7) 7:00 PM
Somerset (6-2) vs. Fredericksburg (3-6) 7:00 PM
Floresville (3-6) vs. Jones (1-8) 7:00 PM
La Vernia (8-1) vs. El Campo (6-3) 7:00 PM
Canyon Lake (6-3) vs. Pleasanton (4-5) 7:00 PM
Devine (3-6) vs. San Antonio Memorial (1-8) 7:00 PM
Cuero (8-1) vs. Robstown (5-3) 7:00 PM
Bandera (9-0) vs. Carrizo Springs (4-5) 7:00 PM
Seguin (4-5) vs. MacArthur (0-8) 7:00 PM
Boerne-Champion (6-3) vs. Pieper (6-3) 7:00 PM
Lanier (6-3) vs. Burbank (2-6) 7:00 PM
Boerne (7-1) vs. Tivy (6-3) 7:00 PM
Eagle Pass (5-2) vs. Del Rio (0-9) 7:00 PM
San Marcos (5-4) vs. Canyon (4-2) 7:00 PM
Johnson (6-0) vs. Clark (6-2) 7:00 PM
Lee (2-5) vs. Churchill (1-7) 7:00 PM
Central Catholic (4-4) vs. Antonian Prep (1-0) 7:00 PM
Runge (4-1) vs. Benavides (1-0) 7:30 PM
Schulenburg (4-4) vs. Flatonia (5-4) 7:30 PM
Kenedy (7-2) vs. Weimar (7-2) 7:30 PM
Jarrell (8-1) vs. Gonzales (4-4) 7:30 PM
South San Antonio (3-5) vs. Winn (2-6) 7:30 PM
Jay (7-0) vs. Southside (5-3) 7:30 PM
McCollum (2-4) vs. Harlandale (3-6) 7:30 PM
Southwest (7-1) vs. Cigarroa (0-9) 7:30 PM
Roosevelt (2-5) vs. Madison (1-6) 7:30 PM
Judson (3-6) vs. Clemens (4-6) 7:30 PM
Brennan (8-1) vs. Warren (4-3) 7:30 PM
San Antonio High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 8, 2025
There are three games scheduled across the San Antonio metro area on Saturday, November 8. You can follow every game on our San Antonio Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Marshall (0-4) vs. Stevens (1-6) 2:00 PM
O'Connor (4-4) vs. Taft (2-5) 2:00 PM
Jefferson (3-5) vs. Edison (0-9) 7:00 PM
