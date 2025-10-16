San Antonio Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 16-18, 2025
There are 55 games scheduled across the San Antonio metro area on Thursday, October 16, Friday, October 17, and Saturday, October 18, including many games featuring statewide top teams. You can follow every game live on our San Antonio Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include many of Texas' top-ranked teams on each of the three days this weekend. Look out for Smithson Valley vs Seguin battling it out on Friday.
San Antonio High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 16, 2025
There are six games scheduled across the San Antonio metro area on Thursday, October 16. There are also games featuring ranked teams, highlighted by Alexander vs Eagle Pass. You can follow every game on our San Antonio Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Nixon 5-2 vs Jay 5-0, 7:00 PM
MacArthur 0-5 vs Boerne-Champion 3-3, 7:00 PM
Burbank 0-4 vs Sam Houston 3-7, 7:00 PM
Harlan 5-0 vs Stevens 1-4, 7:00 PM
Alexander 5-2 vs Eagle Pass 2-2, 7:00 PM
Burbank 0-4 vs Houston 2-4, 7:30 PM
San Antonio High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025
There are 45 games scheduled across the San Antonio metro area on Friday, October 17. There are multiple games that feature ranked teams, highlighted by Veterans Memorial vs Alamo Heights. You can follow every game on our San Antonio Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Sabinal 3-4 vs D'Hanis 3-2, 7:00 PM
Junction 6-0 vs Brackett 4-3, 7:00 PM
Shiner 6-0 vs Falls City 3-3, 7:00 PM
Charlotte 2-3 vs Yorktown 5-1, 7:00 PM
Young Men's Leadership Academy 0-2 vs Nixon-Smiley 4-2, 7:00 PM
Dilley 3-3 vs Karnes City 4-2, 7:00 PM
Stockdale 5-1 vs Poth 5-1, 7:00 PM
Natalia 4-2 vs Cotulla 2-4, 7:00 PM
Comfort 4-2 vs Rogers 4-3, 7:00 PM
Blanco 5-2 vs Thrall 2-5, 7:00 PM
Lytle 3-3 vs Hondo 5-1, 7:00 PM
Goliad 5-1 vs Orange Grove 5-0, 7:00 PM
Crystal City 7-0 vs Poteet 2-4, 7:00 PM
Columbus 4-2 vs Yoakum 6-1, 7:00 PM
Jourdanton 3-3 vs Cole 2-4, 7:00 PM
Fredericksburg 2-5 vs Pleasanton 3-3, 7:00 PM
El Campo 5-1 vs Floresville 3-3, 7:00 PM
Somerset 4-1 vs Davenport 7-0, 7:00 PM
Uvalde 2-4 vs Canyon Lake 5-2, 7:00 PM
La Vernia 5-1 vs Bay City 5-1, 7:00 PM
Devine 2-5 vs Pearsall 1-6, 7:00 PM
Sinton 6-0 vs Cuero 6-1, 7:00 PM
San Antonio Memorial 1-4 vs Carrizo Springs 2-5, 7:00 PM
Smithson Valley 5-1 vs Seguin 3-3, 7:00 PM
Wagner 2-4 vs Victoria East 0-6, 7:00 PM
Pieper 3-3 vs New Braunfels 6-0, 7:00 PM
Martin 2-3 vs Winn 1-5, 7:00 PM
Jefferson 1-4 vs Highlands 1-5, 7:00 PM
Lanier 4-2 vs Brackenridge 2-5, 7:00 PM
Victoria West 7-1 vs Boerne 5-1, 7:00 PM
Veterans Memorial 2-3 vs Alamo Heights 6-1, 7:00 PM
San Marcos 4-3 vs Judson 2-3, 7:00 PM
United 5-1 vs Medina Valley 5-2, 7:00 PM
United South 0-5 vs Del Rio 0-7, 7:00 PM
Churchill 1-5 vs Roosevelt 1-4, 7:00 PM
St. Michael's 0-0 vs Central Catholic 2-4, 7:00 PM
Kenedy 5-2 vs Danbury 3-3, 7:30 PM
Schulenburg 2-3 vs Ganado 6-1, 7:30 PM
Gonzales 4-1 vs Navarro 1-6, 7:30 PM
Southside 3-3 vs South San Antonio 3-4, 7:30 PM
Southwest 6-0 vs Southwest Legacy 4-1, 7:30 PM
Lee 2-3 vs Reagan 2-4, 7:30 PM
Johnson 1-4 vs Clemens 2-6, 7:30 PM
O'Connor 2-4 vs Marshall 0-3, 7:30 PM
Brennan 5-1 vs Holmes 1-5, 7:30 PM
San Antonio High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 18, 2025
There are four games scheduled across the San Antonio metro area on Saturday, October 18. The final game, Sotomayor vs Taft, starts at 7 p.m. You can follow every game on our San Antonio Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Madison 1-5 vs Johnson 4-0, 2:00 PM
Clark 6-0 vs Brandeis 3-2, 2:00 PM
Sotomayor 4-3 vs Taft 2-2, 7:00 PM
Warren 4-2 vs Bridgeland 5-1, 7:00 PM
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available.