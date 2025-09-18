San Antonio Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 18-20, 2025
There are 58 games scheduled across the San Antonio metro area on Thursday, September 18, Friday, September 19, and Saturday, September 20, including many games featuring statewide top teams. You can follow every game live on our San Antonio Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include many of Texas' top-ranked teams on each of the three days this weekend. Look out for Steele vs Westlake battling it out on Friday.
San Antonio High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 18, 2025
There are five games scheduled across the San Antonio metro area on Thursday, September 18. There are also games including ranked teams, highlighted by Alamo Heights vs Clemens. You can follow every game on our San Antonio Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Jay (3-0) vs Southwest Legacy (3-0) at 7:00 PM.
Floresville (2-1) vs Highlands (0-3) at 7:00 PM.
Taft (1-1) vs Holmes (1-1) at 7:00 PM.
Alamo Heights (3-0) vs Clemens (2-2) at 7:00 PM.
Bowie (2-1) vs Judson (1-2) at 7:30 PM.
San Antonio High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025
There are 49 games scheduled across the San Antonio metro area on Friday, September 19. There are multiple games including ranked teams, highlighted by Lake Travis vs San Marcos. You can follow every game on our San Antonio Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Medina (2-0) vs Runge (2-0) at 7:00 PM.
St. Anthony (0-0) vs La Pryor (0-2) at 7:00 PM.
Center Point (1-2) vs Charlotte (2-0) at 7:00 PM.
Holy Cross (1-0) vs Weimar (3-0) at 7:00 PM.
Rice Consolidated (0-3) vs Hallettsville (0-3) at 7:00 PM.
Johnson City LBJ (2-1) vs Comfort (3-0) at 7:00 PM.
Blanco (2-1) vs Ingram Moore (0-3) at 7:00 PM.
Hondo (3-0) vs Devine (1-2) at 7:00 PM.
Crystal City (3-0) vs Uvalde (2-1) at 7:00 PM.
Luling (0-2) vs Travis (1-2) at 7:00 PM.
Jourdanton (2-1) vs Somerset (1-1) at 7:00 PM.
Pearsall (1-2) vs Poteet (0-3) at 7:00 PM.
Columbia (1-2) vs Yoakum (2-1) at 7:00 PM.
Gonzales (1-1) vs Pleasanton (2-1) at 7:00 PM.
Carrizo Springs (1-2) vs Lytle (1-2) at 7:00 PM.
Cole (2-1) vs Bandera (3-0) at 7:00 PM.
Seguin (2-1) vs Victoria East (0-3) at 7:00 PM.
Wagner (1-2) vs Pieper (1-2) at 7:00 PM.
Lanier (2-1) vs Randolph (0-3) at 7:00 PM.
Cuero (3-0) vs Miller (0-3) at 7:00 PM.
Martin (1-1) vs Southwest (3-0) at 7:00 PM.
New Braunfels (3-0) vs MacArthur (0-3) at 7:00 PM.
Jefferson (0-2) vs Harlandale (1-2) at 7:00 PM.
Edison (0-3) vs San Antonio Memorial (0-3) at 7:00 PM.
Ray (1-2) vs McCollum (1-2) at 7:00 PM.
Smithson Valley (2-1) vs Boerne-Champion (2-1) at 7:00 PM.
Marble Falls (1-2) vs Brackenridge (1-2) at 7:00 PM.
Tivy (2-1) vs Sam Houston (1-3) at 7:00 PM.
Canyon Lake (2-1) vs Veterans Memorial (2-1) at 7:00 PM.
Taft (2-2) vs Yorktown (2-1) at 7:00 PM.
Burbank (0-2) vs Medina Valley (1-2) at 7:00 PM.
Del Rio (0-3) vs Davenport (3-0) at 7:00 PM.
Lake Travis (3-0) vs San Marcos (2-1) at 7:00 PM.
Steele (3-0) vs Westlake (2-1) at 7:00 PM.
Brackett (1-2) vs Falls City (1-2) at 7:30 PM.
Pettus (0-3) vs Kenedy (3-0) at 7:30 PM.
Shiner (3-0) vs Industrial (0-3) at 7:30 PM.
Sabinal (1-2) vs George West (3-0) at 7:30 PM.
Schulenburg (1-1) vs Brazos (2-0) at 7:30 PM.
La Vernia (2-1) vs Navarro (1-2) at 7:30 PM.
Marion (2-0) vs Lago Vista (2-1) at 7:30 PM.
Fredericksburg (0-3) vs Burnet (1-2) at 7:30 PM.
Nixon (1-2) vs Southside (2-1) at 7:30 PM.
Tivy (2-1) vs Houston (0-3) at 7:30 PM.
Jay (3-0) vs Legacy (0-3) at 7:30 PM.
Cigarroa (0-3) vs South San Antonio (2-1) at 7:30 PM.
Boerne (2-1) vs East Central (1-2) at 7:30 PM.
Eagle Pass (2-0) vs Canyon (1-1) at 7:30 PM.
Sotomayor (0-3) vs O'Connor (2-1) at 7:30 PM.
San Antonio High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 20, 2025
There are three games scheduled across the San Antonio metro area on Saturday, September 20. The final game, New Braunfels vs D'Hanis, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our San Antonio Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
New Braunfels (3-0) vs D'Hanis (1-1) at 7:00 PM.
Marine Military (1-0) vs John F. Kennedy (1-1) at 7:00 PM.
Harlan (2-0) vs Brennan (3-0) at 7:00 PM.
