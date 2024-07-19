SBLive's Junior All-American high school girls basketball teams
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: G Aaliyah Chavez – Monterey (TX)
After proving herself as the No. 1 player in her class as a sophomore, Chavez cemented the top spot as a junior. She steered Monterey to a 31-6 record and uncontested district title averaging 37.8 points, 10.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 3.5 steals and shooting 49-percent from the field, 41-percent from the 3-point arc and 93-percent on free throws.
---
FIRST TEAM:
G Aaliyah Crump – Minnetonka (MN)
One of the most improved stars in the 2025 class, Crump led Minnetonka to a Class AAAA state title with 24.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 2.3 steals per game. She committed to Texas this summer.
G Mia Pauldo – Morris Catholic (NJ)
Pauldo repeats as a first-team selection for leading Morris Catholic to a 29-1 record and NJSIAA Non-Public B state title. Five-star playmaker averaged 19.9 points, 5.9 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.1 steals.
G Emilee Skinner – Ridgeline (UT)
There was nothing Skinner couldn't do for Utah's top team and 4A state champion. The nation's No. 9 recruit averaged 24.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 3.5 steals, and 1.7 blocks per game shooting 66-percent from the floor.
G/F Dee Alexander – Purcell Marian (OH)
For the third year in a row, five-star wing and recent Cincinnati commit led school to Division II state title. Alexander averaged 18.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.6 steals per game, and was named Ohio's Gatorade player of the year.
G/F Jazzy Davidson – Clackamas (OR)
Already a three-time Gatorade state player of the year, this smooth, skilled playmaker notched 26.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.8 steals, and 2.6 assists per game to guide the Cavaliers to a third-place showing in the Class 6A playoffs.
---
SECOND TEAM:
G Lanie Grant – James River (VA)
Led James River to the Class 5 state finals and was named Virginia's Gatorade player of the year. She averaged 28.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, and dropped 40 points in the Rapids' championship loss to Princess Anne. Already enrolled at North Carolina.
G Aliyahna "Puff" Morris – Etiwanda (CA)
Helped lead Etiwanda to its first national title with 16.1 points, 5.4 assists, and 2.8 steals per game. She led the Eagles with 20 points and five assists in their CIF Open state championship victory over then-No. 1 Archbishop Mitty.
G/F ZaKiyah Johnson – Sacred Heart (KY)
Now a three-time Gatorade state MVP and a three-time state champion. Johnson averaged 18.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 2.1 steals per game for the nationally-ranked Valkyries, who went unbeaten against in-state competition.
F Grace Knox – Etiwanda (CA)
After missing more than a year to injuries, Knox posted 17.2 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per game to lift Etiwanda to a national title. She was the Eagles' leading scorer and rebounder in the postseason, and has leapt to a No. 8 ranking in her class by ESPN.com.
F/C Sienna Betts – Grandview (CO)
The second-ranked prospect in her class, Betts put up mind-numbing stat lines playing the toughest schedule in Colorado. She averaged 22.5 points, 15.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 3.3 blocks, and 2.2 steals per game shooting 64.5-percent from the floor.
---
THIRD TEAM:
G Sydney Benally – Sandia (NM)
New Mexico's Gatorade state player of the year, Benally did it all for the state's 5A champion (21.5 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 3.9 apg, 3.4 steals). Averaged 29.2 points in five playoff games.
G Alexis Bordas – Wheeling Park (WV)
Now a back-to-back Gatorade state player of the year, Bordas powered the Patriots to a AAAA state championship with 24.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.4 steals, and 2.2 assists per game.
G Nevaeh Caffey – Incarnate Word Academy (MO)
Four-star Indiana commit won her third consecutive state title with the Red Knights, and her first as the team's top option (14.0 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.8 steals, and 2.3 apg).
G/F Divine Bourrage – Davenport North (IA)
No. 4 recruit in the class of 2025, Bourrage averaged 19.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 3.0 steals per game to power the Wildcats to the 5A state semifinals.
G/F Nyla Brooks – Bishop Ireton (VA)
Playing one of the tougher schedules in the nation, talented forward put up 19.8 points and 6.1 rebounds for the VISAA Division I State champs.
---