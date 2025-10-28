Senior Wide Receiver Abhinav Ette On Why Southlake Carroll has been Dynamic This Season
Abhinav Ette, a senior wide receiver out of No. 1 Southlake Carroll (TX), has been praising his team on the sidelines after a season-ending injury took place in Week 3 game against Byron Nelson (TX).
The senior explained how and why this team has been so dynamic, outscoring their opponents 470-71 this season.
Q & A with Southlake Carroll Senior Wide Receiver Abhinav Ette
Myckena Guerrero: You’ve battled through injury this season. What has that recovery journey taught you about yourself, and how has your team’s brotherhood helped you through it?
Abhinav Ette: The recovery journey has been stressful, I’m not going to lie, but I was always told to lean on my brothers, and they have helped me through my high and lows, whether it’s controlling my emotions or things.
MG: As a senior, what do you want college coaches and recruiters to know about you both on and off the field?
AE: I want college recruiters to know I’m a hard worker and won’t quit. Giving up isn't in my vocabulary, and I want to prove that my work ethic will always do the talking for me. I want to part of a program that I can be a leader on and off the field.
MG: What’s the motivation that gets you out of bed and keeps you pushing toward your goals?
AE: My motivation is to get better every day. It’s as if there is a huge chip on my shoulder where doubt and hate are surrounding it. Getting to my dream to play at the next level is something I think about all the time, and I know that if I stay the course I'll get their.
MG: Southlake Carroll has been dominant this season. From your perspective, what makes this team so special? What’s the “why” behind the dominance?
AE: This team is so special because we don’t let the success get to our heads, and we know we haven’t accomplished anything yet. The ultimate goal is to win a state title, and coach [Riley] Dodge has really implemented that we do everything with purpose and to always rely on your brothers, and the brotherhood is why we've been able to be so successful.
MG: When you look back one day, what kind of legacy do you want to leave behind for the younger guys coming up in the program?
AE: The kind of legacy I want to leave is to let everyone know you can do whatever you put your mind to. You can battle through adversity. Even when others tell you to quit, you just have to put your head up and keep going.
