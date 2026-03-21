Southlake Carroll's Sieracki Voted Texas Boys Wrestler of the Year

Following the conclusion of the The Texas High School Wrestling 2025-26 season, we made a list of who we thought were some of the best in Texas.

The list featured wrestlers from both the public school and private school levels. We allowed you, our readers, to help decide the winners. Following the poll that was up for two weeks, here are the results from more than 81,000 total votes.

Wrestler of the Year

Keagan Sieracki, Southlake Carroll — 37.5% of the vote

The George Mason signee won his second title in three tries. Sieracki went 41-3 and his way to the title included beating an undefeated wrestler in the semifinals.

Top 5 (in alphabetical order)

Vinny Ferrari, Melissa — 2nd in voting, 27.9% of the vote

He was one of four freshmen to win state titles between Class 5A and 6A. He won the 132-pound crown for the Cardinals, who also won the team state title for the first time. Ferrari went 31-3 this year.

Grant Hay, Houston St. Thomas Catholic — 3rd in voting

The junior went 40-7 this year and won the Texas Prep State championships and the TAPPS state championship. He helped the Eagles win the TAPPS state title.

Dylan Ota, Southlake Carroll — 5th in voting

He became the first 3-time state champion when he won at 113 pounds. Ota won his two previous titles at 106 pounds. He finished 42-2 this season, winning his last 19 matches.

Bryce Palmer, Spring Branch Smithson Valley — 4th in voting

The senior capped off an undefeated season with a title in Class 5A 157 pounds, going 27-0. In fact, he was undefeated last year when he won at 150 pounds.