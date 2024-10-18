High School

Southlake Carroll vs. Northwest: Live score, updates of Texas high school football (10/17/2024)

Follow live as nationally ranked Dragons clash in Week 8 district showdown

Southlake Carroll running back Riley Wormley fights for yards against DeSoto in the 6A Division II Texas state semifinals in 2023.
Southlake Carroll and Justin Northwest face off in a Texas high school football showdown between two teams unbeaten in 6A District 4 play.

1Q (LIVE): SOUTHLAKE CARROLL 7, NORTHWEST 0

About Southlake Carroll (7-0):

Junior QB Angelo Renda, a first-year starter, is out to a strong start with 1,595 passing yards on a 104-for-145 completion rate and 20 TDs opposite four interceptions.

USC commit Riley Wormley (59 carries, 583 yards, 11 TDs) suffered a season-ending knee injury, paving the way for Davis Penn. The 3-star Baylor commit has turned 71 carries into 565 yards and 10 yards.

About Northwest (6-0):

The Texans are undefeated thus far in 2024. Ryder Norton has 70 completion in 108 attempts (63 percent completion rate) and TDs opposite two picks.

Senior running back Nathaniel Jean has 617 rushing yards and two touchdowns and Norton has 514 rushing yards and five TDs.

