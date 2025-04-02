Stabbing of a student causes the suspension of a Texas high school track meet
According to a report by Fox 4 KDFW, a UIL District 11, 5A track meet at David Kuykendall Stadium was suspended on Wednesday due to a stabbing by a student.
In result of the altercation, one student was injured and taken to the hospital because of the stabbing and the other arrested, per the report.
The incident took place in the morning hours around 10 a.m. when a fight broke out between the two students. End result was the track meet getting postponed because of the stabbing and Frisco police searching for more answers on why the fight took place.
"The stadium was immediately secured and students were released and sent back to their home campus on FISD buses with expediency," Frisco ISD said in a statement per the report.
