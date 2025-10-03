High School

Summer Creek vs Atascocita: Live score updates of top Texas high school football matchup — October 3, 2025

Game updates from the top matchup between the Bulldogs and the Eagles

Jack Butler

Summer Creek senior Joseph Carroll in a game against Channelview Falcons on September 26, 2025
Summer Creek senior Joseph Carroll in a game against Channelview Falcons on September 26, 2025 / Franklin Jenkins

The No. 7 Summer Creek Bulldogs (4-0) play the No. 13 Atascocita Eagles (2-2) in a top Texas high school football matchup on Friday at Turner Stadium.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. CT

Players to Watch

Summer Creek

  • Amontre Harris, Sr., EDGE — 3-star committed to SMU
  • Marrel Davis, Sr., CB — 3-star committed to Texas State
  • Benny Easter Jr., Jr., WR — 4-star uncommitted

Atascocita

  • Cardae Mack, Sr., QB/RB — 4-star committed to Arizona State
  • Trenton Blaylock, Jr., CB — 3-star uncommitted

Pick 'EM

Play High School On SI's Pick 'Em and tell us who you think will win.

Summer Creek vs Atascocita: Live score updates from top Texas high school football matchup — Oct. 3, 2025

Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh the page for the latest update.

More from High School On SI

feed

Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Home/Texas