Summer Creek vs Atascocita: Live score updates of top Texas high school football matchup — October 3, 2025
Game updates from the top matchup between the Bulldogs and the Eagles
The No. 7 Summer Creek Bulldogs (4-0) play the No. 13 Atascocita Eagles (2-2) in a top Texas high school football matchup on Friday at Turner Stadium.
The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. CT
Players to Watch
Summer Creek
- Amontre Harris, Sr., EDGE — 3-star committed to SMU
- Marrel Davis, Sr., CB — 3-star committed to Texas State
- Benny Easter Jr., Jr., WR — 4-star uncommitted
Atascocita
- Cardae Mack, Sr., QB/RB — 4-star committed to Arizona State
- Trenton Blaylock, Jr., CB — 3-star uncommitted
Pick 'EM
Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh the page for the latest update.
