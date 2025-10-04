High School on SI Texas High School Football Week 6 Top 25 Fared

High School

Check out to see how teams in our Texas High School football rankings to start October

Cody Thorn

Celina quarterback Bowe Bentley drops back to pass in a game against Frisco Panther Creek. Celina beat Aubrey on Oct. 3.
Celina quarterback Bowe Bentley drops back to pass in a game against Frisco Panther Creek. Celina beat Aubrey on Oct. 3. / Michael Horbovetz

Week 6 of Texas High School football is wrapping up Saturday, but all of the top 25 teams are done for the week.

However, 8 teams in the Top 25 had bye weeks, which means there will not be much to shake up when the poll comes out early next week.

Three Top 25 teams lost in Week 6, but one was a head-to-head Top 25 showdown. 

Here’s a recap of scores across the Lone Star State for teams in the High School on SI/SB Live Top 25.

TOP 25 RESULTS

1. Southlake Carroll beat Keller, 63-28

2. Allen, Idle

3. Richmond Dr. Thomas E. Randle, Idle

4. Austin Lake Travis, Idle

5. Celina beat Aubrey, 48-10

6. Aledo beat No. 18 Denton Billy Ryan, 15-14

7. Humble Summer Creek beat Humble Atascocita, 38-35 

8. Prosper beat Prosper Rock Hill, 72-6

9. Fort Worth North Crowley, Idle 

10. Duncanville, Idle

11. Dallas South Oak Cliff beat Dallas Hillcrest, 55-0

12. Austin Westlake beat Austin Akins, 66-0

13. Galena Park North Shore beat Humble Kingwood, 71-7

14. Dripping Springs beat Austin, 56-14

15. Austin Vandegrift lost to Round Rock McNeil, 17-14

16. Carthage beat San Benito, 41-3

17. Spring Branch Smithson Valley, Idle

18. Denton Billy Ryan lost to No. 6 Aledo, 15-14

19. Brenham, Idle

20. Dickinson beat Houston Clear Lake, 71-14

21. Fort Bend Ridge Point beat Bend George Bush, 62-14

22. Pearland beat Pearland Dawson, 17-13

23. Iowa Colony, Idle

24. Lewisville beat Denton Ray Braswell, 46-0

25. Spring Klein Collins lost to Klein Oak, 36-35

Cody Thorn
CODY THORN

Cody Thorn is a veteran journalist who covers high school sports across the state of Texas and Missouri. He is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has covered sports and news since 1999.

