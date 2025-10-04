High School on SI Texas High School Football Week 6 Top 25 Fared
Week 6 of Texas High School football is wrapping up Saturday, but all of the top 25 teams are done for the week.
However, 8 teams in the Top 25 had bye weeks, which means there will not be much to shake up when the poll comes out early next week.
High School on SI Texas High School Football Top 25 Rankings, Sept. 30
Three Top 25 teams lost in Week 6, but one was a head-to-head Top 25 showdown.
Here’s a recap of scores across the Lone Star State for teams in the High School on SI/SB Live Top 25.
TOP 25 RESULTS
1. Southlake Carroll beat Keller, 63-28
2. Allen, Idle
3. Richmond Dr. Thomas E. Randle, Idle
4. Austin Lake Travis, Idle
5. Celina beat Aubrey, 48-10
6. Aledo beat No. 18 Denton Billy Ryan, 15-14
FINAL: Tubbs scores late, No. 6 Aledo survives thriller with No. 18 Denton Ryan to extend record winning streak
7. Humble Summer Creek beat Humble Atascocita, 38-35
Summer Creek defeats Atascocita in top Texas high school football matchup: Live score recap — October 3, 2025
8. Prosper beat Prosper Rock Hill, 72-6
9. Fort Worth North Crowley, Idle
10. Duncanville, Idle
11. Dallas South Oak Cliff beat Dallas Hillcrest, 55-0
12. Austin Westlake beat Austin Akins, 66-0
13. Galena Park North Shore beat Humble Kingwood, 71-7
14. Dripping Springs beat Austin, 56-14
15. Austin Vandegrift lost to Round Rock McNeil, 17-14
16. Carthage beat San Benito, 41-3
17. Spring Branch Smithson Valley, Idle
18. Denton Billy Ryan lost to No. 6 Aledo, 15-14
19. Brenham, Idle
20. Dickinson beat Houston Clear Lake, 71-14
21. Fort Bend Ridge Point beat Bend George Bush, 62-14
22. Pearland beat Pearland Dawson, 17-13
23. Iowa Colony, Idle
24. Lewisville beat Denton Ray Braswell, 46-0
25. Spring Klein Collins lost to Klein Oak, 36-35