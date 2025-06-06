Texas high school baseball state championships: Class 6A finals; matchups, key players, stats, how they got here
Texas high school baseball’s championship weekend will wrap up Saturday afternoon with a pair of Class 6A state finals that will close out the 2025 UIL season.
Both games will be played Saturday at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.
One of those games will certainly have eyes watching from outside of Texas state lines, as two teams on High School On SI's final in-season national top 25 high school baseball rankings - No. 9 Kingwood and No. 24 Tomball will meet in the 6A Division II title game at noon, followed by Waco Midway and Humble Atascocita in the 6A Division I championship at 4 p.m.
With the UIL going to a split-division format for Classes 2A through 6A this year, two champions will be crowned in 6A for the first time. Tomball won the 6A state championship in 2024.
Each of the 6A finalists has faced tough tests to get here. From Tomball’s undefeated playoff run to Midway’s turnaround season and Atascocita’s resilience in tight series, both matchups figure to be tightly contested.
High School On SI – Texas will have complete coverage from Round Rock all week with previews, live scoring, and in-game updates from every championship game.
At Dell Diamond (Round Rock)
Class 6A Division I
Waco Midway (32-8) vs. Humble Atascocita (32-12-2)
Date: Sat., June 7
Time: 4 p.m.
About Midway
Playoff history: This is Midway’s fifth state tournament appearance, and the Panthers are seeking their second state championship in program history. They also won in 2003.
Playoff record: 10-2
Key players: TJ Woodson (SS, sr.) .449; David Litle (2B, sr.) .351; Tyler Seith (RF/P, jr.) 2-2; Colt Holmes (P, sr.) 11-2; Jackson Goldstrich (1B/DH, jr.) .291; Brody Potts (P, jr.) 8-0; Garrett Wiethorn (CF, sr.) .370; Brady Quinn (1B/P, sr.) .400 / 9-3; Dru Ohmstede (3B/P, sr.) .352 / 2-1; Holden White (3B/2B, jr.) .273; Canyon Martin (LF, jr.) .306; Reid Dethrow (DH/LF, sr.) .500; Hayden Merritt, (OF/DH, sr.) .233; Charley Steen (C, sr.) .222.
How they got here
Talk about a tale of two seasons. Midway got most of its losing out of the way in the first 12 games of the season. Outside of their own circle, there weren’t a lot of people picking the Panthers to make a state championship run when they began the season 6-6. But they began turning heads when they answered that .500 start with 16 straight wins to close out the regular season, then pushed the streak to 21 straight with five wins to open the postseason. … They began these playoffs with sweeps of Duncanville (9-3, 6-1) and Rockwall Heath (5-4, 5-2), then survived Conroe in three games (13-0, 1-2, 5-2) in the regional semifinals. After sweeping Klein Cain (5-4, 9-8), the Panthers beat Prosper in Game 1 of the semifinals, 5-0, then lost 9-0 in Game 2 before coming back with a nail-biting 4-2 win in Game 3 to reach the finals.
About Atascocita
Playoff history: The 2025 season marks the second time Atascocita has reached the state tournament. The Eagles are seeking their first state championship in program history.
Playoff record: 10-3
Key players: Aidan Rucker (P/RF, sr.) .308; Colby Legarde (P/2B, sr.) .333; CJ Toney (LF, jr.) .295; Lucas Wilson (3B/1B, sr.) .250; Ty Higginbotham (P/OF, jr.) .259 / 11-1; Joaquin Aguilar (C, jr.) .286; Tyler Swann (P, sr.) 4-2; Jackson Wooten (SS/3B, soph.) .311; Jaxon McKnight (C/P, jr.) 5-2; Cole Edwards (2B, jr.) .358; Nick Dykes (1B, sr.) .270; Jayden Hernandez (SS, sr.) .325; Michael Doucet (P, sr.) 5-0; Kaleb Thomas (RF/OF, jr.) .278; Garet Hackenbruch (P/C, soph.) 5-1; Bryson Bergeaux (P, soph.) 1-1; Collen Cuppernell (CF, sr.) .667; Nick Foster (LF, sr.) .242;
How they got here
The Humble Atascocita Eagles were a bit streaky in 2025, but they’ve been plenty hot when it has mattered the most. After beginning the season 5-0, the Eagles went 3-5-2 over the next 10 games and then followed that by winning eight straight, losing three of the next four and then closing the regular season with four wins. … They won their first give games in the postseason, sweeping League City Clear Springs (10-0, 12-10) and Pasadena Dobie (3-2, 6-5) before beating Katy in Game 1 of their regional semifinal series. After losing Game 2 in a 2-1 thriller, the Eagles cruised (7-0) in Game 3. … They lost Game 1 of the regional finals against Pearland (6-5) but answered with wins of 4-1 in Game 2 and 2-1 in Game 3. They also played three games against Austin Lake Travis, winning 3-2, losing 4-1 and taking the decisive game in a 1-0 barnburner.
Class 6A Division II
Tomball (34-6-1) vs. Humble Kingwood (38-4)
Date: Sat., June 7
Time: Noon
About Tomball
Playoff history: Tomball is the defending Class 6A champion. The Cougars are making their fourth tournament appearance and are seeking their third state championship (2013, 2024).
Playoff record: 11-0
Key players: Karson Reeder (P/1B, jr.) .275 / 12-1; Lane Bradford (CF/LF, jr.) .273; Harper Gates (SS/P, jr.) .260 / 1-0; Catcher Hopkins (C/SS, jr.) .389; Pierson Jackson (1B/3B, sr.) .429; Brady Burrow (LF/CF, soph.) .354; CJ Sampson (P/1B, jr.) .337 / 12-2; Gehrig Heckathorn (RF/OF, sr.) .292; Caleb Daniell (P, sr.) 1-1; Daniel Obriant (C/UTIL, jr.) .250; Blake Edling (P/1B, jr.) 3-0; Jay Sralla (UTIL/P, soph.) 2-0; Campbell Oldham (LF/OF, sr.) .333; Ty Taylor (P/jr.) 2-0; Camden Whitworth (1B/DH, sr.) .214.
How they got here
The Cougars have spent the entirety of the 2025 season ranked inside our national top 25 high school baseball rankings, and they are playing their best baseball at the right time. Tomball has not lost in the playoffs and is riding its longest winning streak of the season at 13 straight. ,,, The Cougars opened the postseason with a 7-0 win against Magnolia West in the first round, then swept Langham Creek (11-1, 6-0), Willis (5-1, 2-1), Tyler Legacy (11-1, 1-0), Cypress Woods (7-2, 5-1) and Lewisville Marcus (10-1, 4-0).
About Kingwood
Playoff history: 2025 marked the third time Kingwood has been in the state tournament and its first appearance since winning its only state championship in 2005.
Playoff record: 10-1
Key players: Caden Callaway (INF, sr.) .382; Braden Rawle (OF, sr.) .250; Jailen Monegan (OF/INF, sr.) .333; Ben Mayorga (P, sr.) 10-2); Joseph alegria (OF/INF, sr.) .250 / 1-0; Evan Morris (OF/INF, .250; Brian Schumacher (OF, sr.) .330; Nick Spetter (INF, sr.) .308; Ryder Renfro (P, soph.) 2-0; Paul David Legoudes (P, sr.) 1-1; Christian Mata (P, sr.) 4-0; Brock Hill (P, soph.) 10-1; Will Fiedler (P/OF, jr.) .348 / 7-0; Blake Risko (C, sr.) .360; Ben Churchill (OF/P, sr.) .278 / 2-0; Braden Fuentes (INF/OF, sr.) .333; Graham Charboneau (OF, jr.) .395;
How they got here
Kingwood ranked No. 9 in High School On SI final in-season top 25 national high school rankings, and they’ve proven – over and over – why they belong. The Mustangs have two different 16-game win streaks under their belt in 2025 - including a 16-0 start to the regular season and the second streak a culmination of a seven-game streak to close the regular season and nine wins to begin the postseason – and have won games in a multitude of ways. … In the 2025 playoffs the Mustangs swept League City Clear Creek (7-6, 6-2), Alvin (11-4, 15-5), Houston Memorial (10-5, 5-2) and Katy Taylor (2-1, 8-4). … They suffered their only postseason loss against Dripping Springs, 3-0 in Game 2 of the state semifinals, but they took Game 1 (8-5) and then won Game 3 in a thriller – 6-5 in 9 innings.